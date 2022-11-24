Read full article on original website
Black Friday transaction volumes show 'marginal increase', according to Barclaycard
Black Friday sales had shown a 'marginal increase' year-on-year by 1pm today, according Barclaycard Payments – which processes £1 in every £3 in the UK. The volume of transactions were up by 0.7% overall but the all-time record for transactions was broken between 12pm and 1pm today as shoppers made use of their lunch-breaks to bag a bargain.
Walmart will basically give you $500 for buying our favorite Android phone
Walmart is giving away $500 e-gift cards to folks who buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with eligible activation. Here's how it works.
My Husband and I Made This Promise to Each Other Before Opening a Joint Credit Card
If you're thinking of opening a joint credit card, you need to make sure you're on the same page.
Is fashion ready to party, party, party?
It’s make or break time. The first undisrupted Christmas party season since 2019 is seeing fashion retailers push hard in their marketing and advertising of partywear. Three, mostly Christmas party free, years is seeing a rebound in confidence and the desire to socialise and spend time with friends, colleagues and family. Staring into the abyss of a bleak beginning to 2023, fashion brands need to make hay while the sequins shine and hope this party season is one the accountants will remember.
Three independent retailers added to Icon Outlet at the O2
Icon Outlet at The O2, North Greenwich's outlet shopping destination, has announced the signing of TOG24, Raging Bull, and Luke 1977. The shopping centre, developed by AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners, will welcome TOG24’s 1,707 sq ft store on its lower level in 2023. Founded in Yorkshire in 1958, the brand welcomes the new unit as its first store in London, adding to its 60 locations across UK and Ireland.
Black Friday sales so far in line with 2021 according to Barclaycard
As of 10am this morning, Barclaycard Payments – which processes £1 in every £3 in the UK – have remained consistent compared with the same period on Black Friday 2021. Speaking on the early data, which will be updated later in the day when a clearer picture forms as to how may sales have been generated, Marc Pettican, Head of Barclaycard Payments, commented: “Our data shows that Black Friday is off to a steady start this year, despite the challenging economic backdrop. When looking at spending on the morning of Black Friday, so far today, transaction volumes are broadly in line with what we saw this time last year.
Frasers Group purchases Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes
Frasers Group has confirmed the acquisition of Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes, taking over one of the UK’s oldest tailors. Frasers Group, which owns Sports Direct, House of Fraser, and Flannels, will take over the brand and its five UK stores, including the flagship on London’s Savile Row.
WAAY-TV
What Alabama shoppers should expect on Black Friday
Friday is once again Black Friday, which sees retailers offer some of the biggest deals of the year. This year, the National Retail Federation predicts about 115 million people will shop these sales, either in person or online. They are also predicting people will spend up to 8% more than they did last year.
outsidetheboxmom.com
What To Do if Your Refrigerator Stops Working
We often take our appliances for granted. Appliances like a refrigerator serve an important function in our daily lives, and when it stops functioning as it should, it creates a major inconvenience. Therefore, it’s beneficial to know how to handle a broken refrigerator. Here’s what to do if your refrigerator...
BBC
Energy bill help to cost billions more from January
The government will have to pay billions of pounds more to support households with their energy bills from January, after the regulator increased its energy price cap. But it will not affect households as the government is limiting their bills. Under the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), the typical household is...
couponingwithrachel.com
Crossbody Purses $12.99 ~ Many Color Options!
**Want more deals? Find me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!**. WOW! My favorite crossbody bag has insane savings today! I have this purse and so do many of my friends!. Hop over to Amazon where you can snag this crossbody purse for only $12.99 when you enter code 50ZGTSNZ at checkout (depending on the color choice). This is the lowest price I have ever seen. I’d HIGHLY recommend it.
BBC
Cost of living: 'Each week, we are fighting to survive'
A couple say they are "fighting to survive" due to the increasing cost of energy. Stacey McDonnell and Darren Setford live in Leicester and are full-time carers for family members. They say that by the time they have paid their £700 a month rent, there is not a lot to...
couponingwithrachel.com
Toastmaster Kitchen Appliances Only $4.99 After Rebate on Kohls (reg. $25)
Kohls online is offering up Toastmaster Small Appliances on sale for just $19.99 (regularly $24.99) as part of their Black Friday Sale! I’m seeing blenders, slow cookers, waffle makers, and more!. Even better, through November 25th, you can score an additional 15% off when you use promo code ENJOY15...
