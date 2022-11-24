As of 10am this morning, Barclaycard Payments – which processes £1 in every £3 in the UK – have remained consistent compared with the same period on Black Friday 2021. Speaking on the early data, which will be updated later in the day when a clearer picture forms as to how may sales have been generated, Marc Pettican, Head of Barclaycard Payments, commented: “Our data shows that Black Friday is off to a steady start this year, despite the challenging economic backdrop. When looking at spending on the morning of Black Friday, so far today, transaction volumes are broadly in line with what we saw this time last year.

