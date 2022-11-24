ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A Christmas Story' at Knox Memorial Theater

By Special to the Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago

MOUNT VERNON − MTVarts and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium are presenting the holiday classic "A Christmas Story" at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 and 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Knox Memorial Theater, 112 E. High St., Mount Vernon. All proceeds will be benefit the theater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROfBw_0jMFTbah00

“Enjoying live theater is a special way to celebrate the holidays and Knox Memorial Theater is a special venue. Knox County is full of talented individuals and we’re always so proud to showcase their skills on our stage,” said Cheri Butcher, president of the Knox County Memorial Building Board.

The play marks the first partnership of a production between MTVarts and the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium. MTVarts is the resident theater company of the Knox Memorial and the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium provides the Knox Memorial with administrative and technical support for rentals and productions.

“It seemed only natural for our two organizations to come together in support of a venue that provides so much for our community,” said Martin Booker, executive director of the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium. “It is a great example of what can be accomplished when community organizations work together and combine talent and resources to elevate the arts.”

For nearly 100 years, the Knox Memorial Theater has been an epicenter of local arts, entertainment, education and community engagements. In 1919, the Knox County Commissioners adopted a resolution to construct the building as a way to honor all veterans of wars past and future. It was completed in 1926. The 1,000 seat auditorium is home to local theater companies, dance troupes, musical performers and welcomes regional and national touring artists.

“A historic building does not stand the test of time without investment, and partnerships are vital to create a thriving local arts culture and to care for our treasured venues. What could possibly be a better collaborative fundraiser than doing live local theater on the stage of the Memorial,” said Janis Stone, MTVarts business director.

"A Christmas Story" is directed by Ian Fraser Ernsberger with Bruce Jacklin as artistic director. It stars Cate Blair-Wilhelm as Miss Shields, Zach Cramer as Flick, Megan Evans as Mother, Aaron Moreland as The Old Man, Andrew Petersen as Randy, Sadie Ryals as Ester Jane, Simon Ryals as Scut Farkus, Carter Skillman as Schwartz, Jillian Snow as Helen, Andrew Duffy as Ralph and Briggs Swallow as Ralphie.

The cast also includes Kate Gottke, Jayson Herbst, Lucas Herbst, Steve Herbst, Jojo Lobdell, Logan Montgomery, Will Pletcher, Oliver Snow, Annie Stemen, Rosie Stemen, Trey Swallow and Billy Woodring.

“A Christmas Story” was adapted for the stage by Philip Grecian and is based on the 1983 motion picture of the same name, which was based on a memoir by Jean Shepherd. Tickets are $25 and are available at mvac.org.

Information submitted by the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium.

