theindustry.fashion
Private equity Circularity Capital invests £10m in ACS Clothing
Dedicated growth equity private equity fund manager Circularity Capital has announced £10 million investment in ACS Clothing, a UK circular and sustainable fashion enabler. Circularity Capital is a specialist growth equity fund manager which invests in European SMEs operating within the circular economy. Established in 2015, the company’s mission is to deliver value for investors by supporting growth and innovation in the circular economy.
theindustry.fashion
Black Friday transaction volumes show 'marginal increase', according to Barclaycard
Black Friday sales had shown a 'marginal increase' year-on-year by 1pm today, according Barclaycard Payments – which processes £1 in every £3 in the UK. The volume of transactions were up by 0.7% overall but the all-time record for transactions was broken between 12pm and 1pm today as shoppers made use of their lunch-breaks to bag a bargain.
theindustry.fashion
Three independent retailers added to Icon Outlet at the O2
Icon Outlet at The O2, North Greenwich's outlet shopping destination, has announced the signing of TOG24, Raging Bull, and Luke 1977. The shopping centre, developed by AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners, will welcome TOG24’s 1,707 sq ft store on its lower level in 2023. Founded in Yorkshire in 1958, the brand welcomes the new unit as its first store in London, adding to its 60 locations across UK and Ireland.
theindustry.fashion
Black Friday sales so far in line with 2021 according to Barclaycard
As of 10am this morning, Barclaycard Payments – which processes £1 in every £3 in the UK – have remained consistent compared with the same period on Black Friday 2021. Speaking on the early data, which will be updated later in the day when a clearer picture forms as to how may sales have been generated, Marc Pettican, Head of Barclaycard Payments, commented: “Our data shows that Black Friday is off to a steady start this year, despite the challenging economic backdrop. When looking at spending on the morning of Black Friday, so far today, transaction volumes are broadly in line with what we saw this time last year.
theindustry.fashion
Joules CFO confirms departure
Joules has confirmed the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Caroline York, following its collapse into administration last week. York joined Joules as CFO in July 2021. Prior to this, she served as Group Finance Director of MoneySupermarket Group. On LinkedIn, York announced that she is "looking forward to some time off before taking on a new challenge".
theindustry.fashion
Frasers Group purchases Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes
Frasers Group has confirmed the acquisition of Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes, taking over one of the UK’s oldest tailors. Frasers Group, which owns Sports Direct, House of Fraser, and Flannels, will take over the brand and its five UK stores, including the flagship on London’s Savile Row.
theindustry.fashion
Former Pepco Group CEO to return as Chairman
Poundland and Pep&Co owner Pepco has announced the nomination of Andy Bond as Chairman and Neil Galloway as Chief Financial Officer. Bond, who was the former CEO of Pepco Group and led it through its flotation on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, will join as Chairman on 2 February 2023. Richard Burrows, who joined as Chairman in May 2021 at the time of the Company’s IPO, will step down from the board on the same day.
theindustry.fashion
Shaftesbury reveals A State of Nature as winner of Soho retail ‘Incubator Project’
London landlord Shaftesbury has today announced A State of Nature as the winner of its Soho ‘Incubator Project’ competition, giving the upcoming British label a rent-free pop-up shop. Located at 99 Berwick Street in Soho, the 658 sq ft pop-up will open on 2 December 2022 for a...
