Babymetal have announced a range of measures to keep fans safe at their upcoming shows – including a ‘silent mosh’sh pit’. The Japanese kawaii metal band are playing two shows at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition on January 28 and 29 next year. For these shows, the arena will have a sectioned-off area – the silent mosh’sh pit – designed for fans who have children or “who are not confident in their physical strength, etc”. Gig goers in this pit are encouraged not to shout, cheer, talk loudly or participate in any other behaviour “that may be an inconvenience to other customers”.

1 DAY AGO