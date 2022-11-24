Read full article on original website
Bad Boy Chiller Crew share rowdy football-themed video for new song ‘Jurgen Kropper’
Bad Boy Chiller Crew have shared a rowdy football-themed video for new song ‘Jurgen Kropper’ – check it out below. The Bradford band released new single ‘Renegade’ last month, their second track of 2022 after ‘Skank All Night (You Wot, You Wot)’, their collaboration with MC Majestic.
The story of Stormzy in 10 seminal moments
Stormzy has come a long way from his humble beginnings. Hailing from the streets of south London, the 29-year-old is now a multi-platinum international sensation operating at the very top of the UK rap scene. He’s also a trailblazing beacon of hope for the recognition and progression of the scene, not only in the UK but across the world.
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
The Chemical Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim to headline Wilderness 2023
The Chemical Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim have been confirmed as the headliners for Wilderness Festival 2023. The event will return to Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire on the weekend of August 3-6 next year. Also in attendance are the likes of Sugababes and Confidence Man, alongside an...
Photobook of Pulp’s ‘This Is Hardcore’ era nears crowdfund target
A crowdfunding campaign launched to publish a photobook of the era surrounding Pulp’s ‘This Is Hardcore’ album is nearing its target. The book, called Hardcore, has so far raised £28,182 of its £45,000 target, contributed by 569 backers with six days left to go. Hardcore...
Watch Wilko Johnson perform Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ at final show
Wilko Johnson fans have been paying tribute to the late musician by sharing footage of his final concert – watch his last performance of Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ below. The beloved singer-songwriter died at his home on Monday (November 21), it was confirmed yesterday (23). He was 75 years old. Johnson had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2013.
N-Dubz resume tour after shock cancellation but Dappy’s voice “not fully back”
N-Dubz returned to the stage in London last night (November 23) after postponing their previous show at the last minute due to illness. The Camden group – comprising Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa – were set to perform at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Tuesday (November 22) as part of their first live tour together in 11 years.
N-Dubz announce Tion Wayne and Venbee as supports for Gunnersbury Park show
N-Dubz have announced their two special guests for their show at London’s Gunnersbury Park next year. Rapper Tion Wayne and drum & bass rising star Venbee will be opening for the trio at their only hometown show of 2023, which is taking place on August 11. More support acts are set to be announced in due course. It’s one of a number of outdoor shows the group will be playing next year – they will also be taking to the stage in Brighton, Margate, Scarborough and Cardiff.
David Walliams’ future on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is “up in the air”
David Walliams’ future as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent is “very much up in the air”, a show spokesperson has said. According to The Sun, the comedian is set to step down from the show’s panel after 10 years. In response to the claims,...
Damon Albarn, Foo Fighters and more donate items to charity auction from The Stone Roses’ Mani
Blur frontman Damon Albarn has donated a chewed up guitar to a new charity auction from The Stone Roses‘ Mani alongside Oasis, Foo Fighters and more. As revealed back in August, Mani and his wife Imelda are holding a charity fundraiser following the latter’s cancer diagnosis. Imelda Mountfield, an events agent, was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in November 2020. She and her husband are now aiming to raise awareness and funds for The Christie Hospital and The Stockport Charitable Trust.
Robert Smith reacts to news of train strike action scheduled for one of The Cure’s Wembley shows
The Cure frontman Robert Smith has reacted with dismay to news that there will be a rail strike on the same night as one of the band’s upcoming shows at Wembley Arena. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) announced earlier this week a series of 48-hour walkouts that will take place in December and January, the first day of which is scheduled for December 13, the same night as the final show of The Cure’s three-night Wembley run.
Pusha T postpones UK and European ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour to 2023 due to “production issues”
Pusha T has postponed the imminent UK and European leg of his ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour due to “production issues”. The rapper was set to bring his lauded 2022 album to the UK and Europe across the next month, with dates set to begin in Zurich next week (November 30).
Watch Sam Fender’s performance of ‘Alright’ from huge Finsbury Park gig
Sam Fender has shared a new video of his performance of the song ‘Alright’ from his massive Finsbury Park gig this summer – check it out below. The singer-songwriter played the outdoor London show in July, and the gig is set to be immortalised in a new live album due out on December 9 via Polydor.
Babymetal’s upcoming Japan shows will have a “silent” mosh pit area
Babymetal have announced a range of measures to keep fans safe at their upcoming shows – including a ‘silent mosh’sh pit’. The Japanese kawaii metal band are playing two shows at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition on January 28 and 29 next year. For these shows, the arena will have a sectioned-off area – the silent mosh’sh pit – designed for fans who have children or “who are not confident in their physical strength, etc”. Gig goers in this pit are encouraged not to shout, cheer, talk loudly or participate in any other behaviour “that may be an inconvenience to other customers”.
Geoff Wonfor, director of ‘The Beatles Anthology’, dies aged 73
Geoff Wonfor, the Grammy-winning British filmmaker who directed The Beatles Anthology documentary series, has died at the age of 73. His death was confirmed on Tuesday (November 22) by his daughter Sam, who said he died in Newcastle, where he grew up [via Billboard]. No cause of death has been given.
Noel Gallagher shares behind the scenes footage of working with Johnny Marr
Noel Gallagher has shared behind the scenes footage of him working with Johnny Marr on their new single ‘Pretty Boy’ – watch the new clips below. The track arrived at the end of last month and offered the first preview of Gallagher’s as-yet-unannounced new album. “Massive...
Liam Gallagher responds to rumours he’s moving to the countryside near Blur’s Alex James
Liam Gallagher has shot down rumours that he’s set to move to the countryside to become neighbours with Blur bassist Alex James. Earlier this month, it was reported that Gallagher had been looking at a £3.5million property in the Cotswolds. James — who lives in nearby Chipping Norton...
Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age announced for Open’er 2023
Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age will be performing at Poland’s Open’er Festival 2023. Lizzo will be headlining the Wednesday night of the festival, which will mark her first ever live performance in Poland, while Queens Of The Stone Age will be playing on the Friday. Arctic Monkeys, OneRepublic and Nothing But Thieves have already been confirmed for the line-up of Open’er, which will take place in Gdynia, on the north coast of Poland, from June 28 – July 1 2023.
Watch Run-DMC perform ‘Christmas in Hollis’ for first time in nearly 20 years
Run-DMC performed their festive song ‘Christmas In Hollis’ for the first time in nearly 20 years for a new Disney special set to air this weekend – watch the clip below. The rare rendition was filmed as part of a pre-recorded segment for The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which is set to air this Sunday (November 27) at 8pm ET (1am GST) on ABC, HULU and Disney+.
Marcus Mumford teases new Mumford & Sons album
Marcus Mumford has teased a new album with his band Mumford & Sons, four years after their most recent effort ‘Delta’. Mumford is currently touring his debut solo album ‘(self-titled)’, and will speak about the record and more on the Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist this Sunday (November 27) on NBC.
