WFMJ.com
Pets die in Southington house fire on Thanksgiving Day
A number of fire crews were called out to a house fire on Thanksgiving Day in Southington. The Southington Fire Department was called to the home in the 2400 block of State Route 534 around 5:35 p.m. Thursday. The first truck made it to the scene within nine minutes and...
WYTV.com
Neighbor helps rescue family from Warren house fire
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A family in Warren is counting their blessings after a fire destroyed their home late Wednesday night. The fire occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of Freeman Street. Despite Warren firefighters’ efforts, the house was a complete loss, leaving the family without...
Youngstown road reopened after 2-car crash
A major road was blocked -- but is now open -- after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Helmet cameras capture crews fighting flames at East Cleveland building fire (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy flames were seen burning through the roof of an East Cleveland building when crews first arrived to a Thanksgiving morning fire. Emergency responders were initially dispatched at approximately 5 a.m. to the fire in a building, which was later determined to be the abandoned All Star laundromat.
WYTV.com
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A long-running tradition returned to the Valley on Saturday — the annual Christmas at the Mill. Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman’s Mill. The weather was picture-perfect to walk around the park and embrace the holiday...
Video: Ohio ‘dine and dash’ incident nearly turns deadly for employee stuck on car
Local restaurants have been hit by a rash of thefts known as “dine and dashes," and one of the crimes almost turned deadly after an employee was taken on a wild and dangerous ride when she tried to stop three delinquent diners.
Times News
2 injured in Mahoning crash
Two people were injured Saturday morning in a crash in Mahoning Township. The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. along Route 443 at the entrance to the Mauch Chunk Trust company involving two sport utility vehicles. The victims were treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to...
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
WYTV.com
Friends of Fido holds 9th “Howlidays” event
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A nonprofit group got in the holiday spirit on Saturday to help out animals. Friends of Fido held its ninth annual “Howlidays” event at Tippecanoe Country Club in Canfield. About 45 local vendors were there as part of Small Business Saturday, and guests...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Suspects steal, damage Christmas decorations from outside of Medina buildings
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for stealing and damaging Christmas decorations from outside of buildings in Medina early Thursday morning. Doorbell cameras were rolling and caught the group in the act. The thefts occurred between 12:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Oak Street and...
Driver injured after crash into pole in Youngstown
A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a pole in Youngstown.
WYTV.com
35 Christmas trees decorate Hermitage Historical Society
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — With the holiday season in full swing, the Hermitage Historical Society is celebrating with a Christmas tree in every room. The society opened its 20th Annual Christmas Tree Tours on Saturday. There are 35 decorated trees at the Stewart House on East State Street. Guests...
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
WYTV.com
Youngstown City Health District awarded $450K for health zones
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health has awarded Youngstown more than $2.4 million from the city’s American Rescue plan for new health improvement zones. Youngstown plans to invest this money in order to expand its programs for the next four years, working to improve the...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man declared missing and endangered currently in 'safe location'
Youngstown Police detectives tell 21 News that a man declared missing early Friday afternoon is currently safe and sound. Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox told 21 News that YPD received a call stating that 19-year-old Christopher John Bailey-Keaton is currently in a "safe location." Detectives would not disclose the...
WYTV.com
Part of Western Reserve to close starting Monday
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Starting on Monday, Western Reserve Road between Glenwood Avenue and Market Street will be closed to traffic. It’ll be from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ongoing sewer work in the area. Homes and businesses along the route can still be accessed. One lane...
WYTV.com
CityScape’s winter greenery sale helps revitalization efforts
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown CityScape held its second annual Winter Greenery Sale — and all the funds are going towards revitalizing the city. It was at Briel’s Greenhouse on South Belle Vista Avenue – the last standing greenhouse in Youngstown. It’s owned and operated by Youngstown Cityscape.
Woman says someone put 250 nails in her driveway
They’re not releasing her name, but state police in New Castle say a Lawrence County woman found about 250 nails scattered across her driveway.
weeklyvillager.com
Holidays In The Falls
Newton Falls – The weather has changed, likely for the duration. The leaves have fallen. The skies have become gray and every day is a bit shorter. Yep, welcome to late autumn in Ohio, where we are on a crash course with winter. We know it is coming, we even have dug out The Big Coat, but don’t despair! Newton Falls has your back! Between Newton Falls Area Commerce Association (NFACA), 44444 The People and the Village of Newton Falls, the season has plenty of highlights.
WFMJ.com
Man killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Sharon identified
A man is dead after a one-car crash in Sharon Thursday morning. According to the release, the vehicle struck a utility pole in the 400 block of West State Street. The driver, 63-year-old Timothy Terpack, was extricated and taken to the hospital where he later died. Mercer County Coroner John...
