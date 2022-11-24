I can see clearly now — but not after sundown

When I hear the word “rods,” I usually think of James Cagney-era gangster movies. (Back in the day, “rod” was slang for “gun,” as in: “Is he packin’ a rod?”)

When I hear the word “cones,” I immediately think of Carvel, as in: “Two vanilla cones, please, with chocolate sprinkles.”

But, when I hear, “rods AND cones….”

Well, that’s something else again.

And, sure enough, it reminds me of a story.

It’s not a long story, though, so you won’t need a cocktail or anything.

In fact, it’s rather short.

Last winter, my friend Tom and I were going … somewhere. I honestly don’t remember where. But he said he would like to drive.

I was gonna say no, because I prefer doing the driving. (And I’m a terrible passenger.)

Since he asked nicely, though, I shrugged and said, “Sure!”

Why not?

Anyway, it was a cold, dark night. And, about 20 minutes into our cold, dark trip, Tom said six words that no passenger ever wants to hear: “I can’t see at night anymore.”

At which point, I shook my head and said, “Excuse me?”

So he said it again: “I can’t see at night anymore.”

And I screamed, “NOW YOU TELL ME?”

Guess what, though?

Sometimes, you don’t want to admit you have a problem until someone else admits that they have that problem, too.

And, even though my daytime vision has been relatively stable for the last seven years, my night vision has taken a nosedive.

Sometimes, I’m driving with a buddy, which can make things a little easier, since four eyes are better than two.

Usually.

ME: “I think it’s that building on the right, with the big sign out front. Does it say San Marzano Ristorante?”

BUDDY: “No, it says Sam Abruzzo’s Funeral Home.”

Sometimes, though, the friend in the passenger seat is in worse shape than I am.

ME: “That big moving thing over there with all the flashing colored lights … is it a dump truck or a Ferris wheel or …?”

BUDDY: “What big moving thing?”

The problem, as I have since learned, has to do with the aging of our iris muscles and our no-longer-youthful rods and cones — the two photoreceptors that reside in our retinas.

As I told my friend Tom, after doing a little research: “They get weaker over time. So, even though I look 34, my rods and cones are 67."

Tom smiled and said, “If you think you look 34, you probably have cataracts.”

(I call him “my friend Tom,” but I really can’t stand him.)

Incidentally, this problem isn’t only about driving. Recently, I’ve noticed that I have trouble reading restaurant menus.

It’s gotten so bad that I’ve begun holding my phone over the menus and telling Siri, “Turn on flashlight.”

I’m not the only one. The last time I ate out, I noticed that half the customers — gnarly old so-and-sos, like yours truly — were using their phone flashlights this way.

The rest of the customers, mostly sweet, adorable 20-somethings, didn’t need to do this.

(Yeah, I call them “sweet, adorable 20-somethings,” but I can’t stand them, either.)

My failing night vision brought me to the brink two Thursdays ago, when I attempted to visit my friend Barbara Hoffman, who had moved from Bergen County to some picturesque but otherwise Godforsaken realm called Cranbury.

I mapped out the trip beforehand and wrote down the directions. But, when I got off the New Jersey Turnpike at Exit 8A, I couldn’t read what I had written.

(This is because it was dark and because I was wearing my driving glasses instead of my reading glasses.)

So I made a wrong turn at a light and found myself driving farther and farther into the dark recesses of Middlesex County.

Attempting to turn around, I made a right onto another dark street, then wound up having to take a detour, because of a nasty two-car accident.

In desperation, I grabbed my phone and told Siri, “Directions to 68 Blah-Blah Boulevard, Cranbury, New Jersey.” And she intoned back, “Directions to 68 Yada-Yada Street, Cranberry, Pennsylvania.”

I screamed “No!” And started over. “I need directions to…

I said it 75 times. But she had her heart set on moving me across state lines — to Cranberry, Pa., Strawberry Fields, Blueberry Hill and all around the mulberry bush.

So I called Barbara and told her I was lost. She said, “Tell me where you are.”

I said, “I’m on a dark street, near a tree.”

“That’s it?”

“I did see a Days Inn,” I said. “But that was days ago.”

I called her five times in all. After the third call, she started crying, which brought out my big, manly, protective side.

“Don’t worry,” I said. “And don’t cry! I’ll find you!”

Sure enough, I did find her, 45 minutes later. Then I cried for a while — washing away even even more of my precious rods and cones.