Stanford, CA

Family of soccer star Katie Meyer files wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford University after she died by suicide

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago
Katie Meyer's Family Sues Stanford University Says School's 'Reckless' Decision Led to Her Death

Katie Meyer, 22, was found dead in an on-campus residence at Stanford University in March; a local coroner later determined she died by suicide The family of late Stanford University soccer captain Katie Meyer is suing the college for wrongful death eight months after she took her own life in an on-campus residence. Meyer died by suicide on Feb. 28. The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner later determined that "there is no indication of foul play, and Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted." Now, her parents are...
