Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
rigzone.com
Neptune Energy Donates Funds To Help Sheltersuit UK Operate
Neptune Energy has reached out to Sheltersuit UK with a GBP 100,000 donation, helping support the salaries of two Sheltersuit employees and helping the organization care for the rough sleepers this winter. The donation will fund around 1,500 Shelterbags, which provide protection from the elements, and support the salaries of...
PV Tech
DTEK poised to restart newly liberated Ukrainian PV plant despite damage
Ukrainian energy company DTEK has said it is ready to restart operations at the 10MW Tryfonivska solar power plant in the liberated Kherson region. The plant stopped working when the region was captured by Russian forces, but since the occupiers’ retreat earlier this month DTEK has said it is prepared to resume operations to support the local power system.
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
rigzone.com
The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
The U.S. didn’t run out of diesel last Monday, analysts at Standard Chartered stated in a new report sent to Rigzone. In the report, the analysts outlined that, on October 27, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson warned that by the Monday of Thanksgiving week, or in 25 days’ time, there would be no more diesel according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The analysts highlighted in the report that Carlson was correct in one point - dividing U.S. distillate (mainly diesel) inventories by demand in late-October did return the result 25 days. Where he was wrong, they said, is that having 25 days of demand in inventory is not the same as running out in 25 days, unless no fuel is refined or imported.
Pictured: Father-of-four killed working at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant construction site as wellwishers raise £37,000 for his family
Tributes have been paid to a father-of-four who was killed working at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant. Jason Waring, in his 40s, is thought to have been crushed to death by machinery at the Somerset construction site on Sunday. Most of Hinkley Point C, the new power station...
rigzone.com
Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
BBC
Action urged over Birmingham's mould-ridden homes
A Birmingham resident has accused the city council of housing people in mouldy homes. Vicky McLaughlin lives in a council house in Bartley Green which has mould throughout, putting the health of her three young children at risk. The Labour MP for Edgbaston, Preet Kaur Gill, said she was dealing...
rigzone.com
Exxon, PipeChina Cooperating On O&G, Low Carbon Solutions
ExxonMobil has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with PipeChina to work on several business opportunities. — US energy supermajor ExxonMobil has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with China Oil and Gas Pipeline Network Corporation (PipeChina) to work on several business opportunities. According to the agreement, the companies...
BBC
Holyhead: Freeport status could create 13,000 jobs - owners
Thousands of jobs could be created by making the port of Holyhead into a freeport, its owners have claimed. Shipping company Stena Line said it was working with companies that were interested in building factories on Anglesey, if freeport status was granted. Holyhead is expected to be one of five...
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
Reservoirs filling rapidly in deluge but hosepipe bans remain
The Autumn deluge has seen reservoir levels rise rapidly, according to water companies, but some parts of the UK remain under a hosepipe ban.In July and August, reservoirs across the north of England dropped dramatically following months of record low rainfall, with some reaching unprecedented levels, exposing lost villages and drowned bridges.Yorkshire Water said the county had the same amount of rainfall in September and October as it did over the whole summer, from April to the end of August, but the region is still officially classed as in drought.The firm said reservoir levels rose by 19% in the last...
seafoodsource.com
Washington ban makes entire US West Coast off-limits for net-pen finfish aquaculture
The U.S. state of Washington has banned commercial finfish net-pen aquaculture. An executive order issued by the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on 18 November, 2022, will prohibit any net-pen aquaculture on state-owned aquatic lands. The move came in response to the 2017 collapse of a net-pen farm operated by Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada-based Cooke Aquaculture that led to the escape of hundreds of thousands of Atlantic salmon. It does not apply to hatcheries that have an environmental restoration mission or that boost native stocks.
BBC
Shellfish deaths: Campaigners call for River Tees dredging halt
Campaigners who blame dredging for a die-off of shellfish along the North East coast have called for a halt to the practice in the River Tees while investigations continue. Thousands of crabs and lobsters have washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire since late last year. Earlier this...
rigzone.com
Aquadrill Finds Work For Capella Drillship In Indonesia
Aquadrill and a Vantage subsidiary have agreed to provide a 6th generation drillship for operations in Indonesia. — Offshore driller Aquadrill and a Vantage subsidiary have agreed to provide a 6th generation drillship for operations in Indonesia. Aquadrill, formerly known as Seadrill Partners, said that the Capella 6th generation...
CNET
The Solar Panel Angle That'll Generate the Most Energy Possible
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Because solar panels convert sunlight to energy, anything that keeps strong, direct sunlight from reaching them is something that lowers the amount of electricity they can make. These obstacles might be clouds, trees, wildfire smoke or dust and grime built up over time. Since solar panels cost a lot (though they're getting cheaper), you want to get the most bang for your buck, recoup the cost and start saving money.
China accelerates 'Mighty Dragon' stealth fighters' production to counterbalance US supremacy
'Air superiority of PLA over China – possibly. Over the western Pacific – questionable,' says a US military expert.
Comments / 0