F**k Domestic Terrorists
2d ago
okay so I don't care what your opinions are about gay people or straight people or whatever. vandalism is vandalism is vandalism! no one has the right to go on to anyone else's property and commit vandalism
Texas teachers unite.
3d ago
Thats pretty funny and clever. I'm sure whoever tore it up screams for their right for free speech. Well free speech applies to all especially on their own property.
Phil 4:4-7
2d ago
I wonder if people know, that they can disagree with a person's lifestyle without hurting them or destroying their property 🤔 🤷♀️. my question is, if I have a flag of Jesus hanging off my house (not that I would because I find that to be tacky) would people come destroy it? Most likely! And I would be told its offensive...smh
