ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 131

Her, Me, I
2d ago

As I read through the comments I am bothered by the things I have read. This is a child that should NOT have to subjected to this type of behavior. I commend the Father for the way he handled the situation!

Reply
45
Your conscience
3d ago

WOW, what an incredible class act father/man Karim is!! Homer deserved to lose his job. Way to go Mr. Karim, I highly commend you sir!

Reply(1)
51
tami tate
3d ago

OMG!!! This young man reminds me sooooooooo much of my own son's💞 Very proud of him. This day we're seeing more & more blatant racism & hatred under the guise of freedom of speech. I'm incredibly proud this young man was able to keep it together while man to man checking Homer💕 Sadly, Mr. Homer will have to face the consequences of his hateful prejudice, losing a job he's worked 20 yrs, at his age, in a time when most are struggling is a helluva price. To old not to know better. We're living in an age of entitlement... Folks have are feeling emboldened, empowered to cross lines that shouldn't be crossed

Reply
43
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Local Republican Calls Cops on 9-Year-Old Black Girl Catching Lanternflies

An angry New Jersey mother fired off a heated speech on racism during a local board meeting last week after she says her Black daughter was racially profiled by a former council member, who freaked out simply because she was killing invasive insects.Now, the family has demanded the town of Caldwell have a conversation about racial equity to ensure other children of color will feel safe when they step outside their homes.“I am not here to label anyone, only to share my point of view as a Black woman, a Black mother, and a Black resident in this town,” Monique...
CALDWELL, NJ
People

Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'

Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Oxygen

Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
LEXINGTON, KY
People

Woman Who Says Dad Was Serial Killer Told Police About Mass Grave in 2007. They Excavated the Wrong Site

Authorities said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the bodies of up to 70 women she said were murdered by her late father, Donald Dean Studey Authorities admitted to searching the wrong location after a woman told authorities in 2007 that her father was a serial killer who buried the remains of dozens of women on his property. According to WHO-TV, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Rolling Stone

‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering

In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
MIAMI, FL
NBC News

Texas parents charged after 7-year-old foster son found dead in washing machine in July

A Texas couple have been arrested and charged four months after their 7-year-old foster son was found dead in a washing machine, the Harris County sheriff said Tuesday. Authorities charged Jemaine Thomas, 42, with capital murder and Tiffany Thomas, 35, with injury to a child by omission after police found their 7-year-old son, Troy Koehler, dead in a washing machine at the family's home in Spring, a census-designated place about 24 miles north of Houston, on July 28 after he had been reported missing, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
SPRING, TX
The Independent

Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone

A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Bossip

Nailed It: Pastor Jamal Bryant Curtly Crucifies Herschel Walker While Second Woman Accusing Candidate Of Abortion Payment Speaks Out

Amen, hallelujah, and take your time, Pastor—but you ain’t have to go in on Herschel Walker like this, did you?. Pastor Jamal Bryant (yes, that Jamal Bryant) of metro Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church let it be known that while he loves all of God’s children, not all of them need to be representing the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
blavity.com

Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate

A white woman in New Jersey was caught on surveillance camera while hanging stuffed animal toys tied in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running for Congress. Police, who are now looking for the suspect, said the video shows a white woman with blonde hair first arriving in a dark colored sedan which appeared to be a Buick.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Black Enterprise

White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’

A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy