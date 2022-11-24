Read full article on original website
Related
How to gain followers and grow an audience on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok
Creators and industry experts reveal their best advice for building an audience on social media platforms, from Instagram to LinkedIn.
AdWeek
Jeremy Irons Celebrates Dyslexic Innovators in New Work by DDB Melbourne
As many people with dyslexia can relay, the world isn’t particularly well-equipped to accommodate those that experience this common reading disability. With plenty of horror stories of communities and institutions that simply did not understand dyslexia, working to reshape the world to empower dyslexic thinkers is the next step forward.
NME
Geoff Wonfor, director of ‘The Beatles Anthology’, dies aged 73
Geoff Wonfor, the Grammy-winning British filmmaker who directed The Beatles Anthology documentary series, has died at the age of 73. His death was confirmed on Tuesday (November 22) by his daughter Sam, who said he died in Newcastle, where he grew up [via Billboard]. No cause of death has been given.
NME
Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’ review: levelling up on his own terms
Stormzy’s career checklist has been revised and scaled up numerous times in recent years. With two UK Number One albums to his name (and a third surely on the way), the south Londoner has also ushered in a new generation of Glastonbury headliners, announced plans for ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ – a specially curated event that will form part of All Points East Festival 2023 – and launched a multitude of important and inclusive initiatives (most recently #Merky FC, a partnership with Adidas that is “committed to enhancing and protecting diverse representation in the football industry”). For Stormzy, such lofty life goals must seem more like open goals at the moment.
The great rediscovery of the forgotten 70s folk singer Judee Sill
The story of Judee Sill, a relatively obscure figure from the early 70s folk-rock scene, starts as another familiar fable of showbiz tragedy. After a chaotic youth of abuse, addiction and petty crime – including heists on gas stations and liquor stores across California – Sill ended up incarcerated, first in reform school and eventually prison. It was there Sill became determined to pursue what she felt was her musical calling, and upon release, she began playing jazz bass and flute in the dark basements of the Los Angeles club circuit. She was the first artist signed to David Geffen’s Asylum Records in 1971, landing her a Rolling Stone cover and garnering the attention of music industry players like Graham Nash, who approached her as a producer enchanted by her “sense of melody and structure, which was really exceptional”.
NME
Pusha T postpones UK and European ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour to 2023 due to “production issues”
Pusha T has postponed the imminent UK and European leg of his ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour due to “production issues”. The rapper was set to bring his lauded 2022 album to the UK and Europe across the next month, with dates set to begin in Zurich next week (November 30).
AdWeek
Tools of the Trade: Chris Garvey of Turner Duckworth
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
Jonnie Irwin Claims Presenter Role On Channel 4’s ‘A Place In The Sun’ Was Cut After Cancer Diagnosis
British presenter Jonnie Irwin claims he was axed from his role on Channel 4 series A Place in the Sun after receiving his terminal cancer diagnosis. Irwin recently revealed he had late stage cancer of the lung that has spread to his brain, having first learned of his illness in 2020 while filming the property travel show. In an interview with The Sun, Irwin claimed Channel 4 and A Place in the Sun producer Freeform Productions cut his presenter role as soon as he had told them of his situation. He claims he was paid off mid-season and his contract was then...
Floyd’s Best-Selling Sectional Is 30% off for Black Friday
All the mega monster Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and deals, in one place. [Trumpet sounds] Huzzah! We have made it through the Big Feast Day™, and can now revel in our gluttony as we scour the interweb for the finest of deals on the most monumental day of sales; this is how we’ll survive the indigestion and secure that much-needed serotonin boost to carry us to the end of the year. Sure, our planet may be hurtling toward the impending Waterworld-ification (enough time spent with opinionated uncles at the Thanksgiving table is all we need to know that we might be doomed) but that doesn’t mean we can’t make the most of our dry planet by having a disgustingly beautiful living space that will leave all our design-obsessed friends' jaws on the floor. Step one: Get a sleek, comfortable sectional sofa to anchor the room. The best way to accomplish this?: hitting Floyd’s big Black Friday sale.
Zayn Malik Makes His Return to Music With Cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Angel"
Watch: Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai. Zayn Malik is back with new music in honor of what would have been Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday on Nov. 27. On Nov. 25, the One Direction alum dropped his version of the guitarist's 1971 song "Angel,"...
Tom Petty Bandmate and Producer Look Back at a Unique Concert Run That Makes ‘Live at the Fillmore’ One of Rock’s Best Live Albums
If you want to say that Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Live at The Fillmore (1997)” is one of the best live rock albums ever, you could also say that it’s cheating a bit to get there: It’s four hours long, at least in its deluxe version, so there’s a matter of dealing in volume as well as quality. In this instance, though, it doesn’t arrive at its merits without all that length. The longer version of the set includes a huge, unprecedented amount of outside song picks that Petty and company dug into over a historic month-long, 20-gig residency...
BBC
Dorset: Birthplace of modern cider found, new book claims
Two authors believe they may have found the birthplace of modern cider making after years of hunting out ancient apple trees. Pomologist Liz Copas said west Dorset was probably the home of cider in a new book co-authored with Nick Poole. The scientist said cider made from an apple tree...
Eating Pickled Chicken Feet with Tommy Gunn
It’s a sunny Friday in the Sydney suburb of Eastwood. Hong Kong-born local rapper Tommy Gunn, his producer brother 99hurts, Tommy’s girlfriend, Jacquie, their friend, Wilson, and an overseer from his management team, Minori, await a 12pm lunch at Eastwood’s Canton Cafe, a restaurant fusing the cuisines of the East and West.
The Hoka Sneakers Runners Love Are Up to $55 Off for Black Friday
All the mega monster Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and deals, in one place. Ah, I’m dreaming of a runner’s holy grail shoe, with the perfect dose of chonk in the sole for impeccable support. Oh, who could it be? It’s nearly every Hoka shoe, mate. As a runner, I swear by ‘em for flying through finish lines, dominating mountains, and casual stumbling strolling through the day—and so do tons of other joggers, sprinters, and casual strollers who just enjoy a little extra bounce in their step.
Rental Opportunity of the Week: This Tiny Flat Has Barely Any Living Space
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? A mezzanine bed-floor hovering over a kitchenette, which yes yes we have seen many times before (which, in itself, is bad – realistically, how many mezzanine bed-floors hovering over kitchens do you think is an acceptable number to have in a supposedly advanced city? In my head, the number is quite low), but there are enough nuances and quirks to this one to make it—
Comments / 0