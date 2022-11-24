Read full article on original website
Absent miracle, Va. home sales to end year on down note
Barring a surprising Christmas, Hanukkah or Festivus miracle, Virginia home sales for full-year 2022 will be down by double digits from a year before, even as prices will show a year-over-year increase. With 10 months’ worth of data now in the hopper, there have been a total of 109,465 residential-real-estate...
4 inducted into Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame
Four prominent Virginians were inducted Nov. 12 as members of the Class of 2022 of the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame. The induction dinner and ceremony was conducted by the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society and hosted by Shannon Airport owner and president Luke Curtas on the Shannon Airport campus in Fredericksburg.
De Ferranti to represent Arlington on Va. Assn. of Counties
Recently re-elected Arlington CountyBoard member Matt de Ferranti will serve as Arlington’s representative to the board of the Virginia Association of Counties for 2023-24. Leadership for the coming year was confirmed during the organization’s 88th annual conference, held in Richmond. De Ferranti is one of six board members representing Region 8, which includes most of Northern Virginia; the 24 board members statewide serve two-year terms.
