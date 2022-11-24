ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Smith Island changed course after hurricane devastation

SMITH ISLAND, Md. (AP) — For the people of Smith Island, weather guides a way of life as much as the tranquil atmosphere for which it has become known. Hurricanes with names like Hazel, Agnes, Isabel and Irene become part of the zeitgeist, never fading from memory as recollections of their destructive and unrelenting power are passed from one generation to the next. It is told in the context of high tides in the great watermen tradition, an industry that has become an unspoiled culture on the island like its own Elizabethan dialect.
Robert Morris Colonials and the South Alabama Jaguars play in Savannah, Georgia

South Alabama Jaguars (2-4) vs. Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -6.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars and the Robert Morris Colonials square off in Savannah, Georgia. The Colonials are 2-4 in non-conference play. Robert Morris is seventh in the Horizon scoring 69.7...
Oregon Ducks play the Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats (2-4) vs. Oregon Ducks (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -2.5; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats and the Oregon Ducks square off in Portland, Oregon. The Ducks have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Oregon ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 32.0 points per game in...
No. 21 Baylor 75, No. T-23 Villanova 70

VILLANOVA (5-1) Dalce 2-4 0-0 4, Siegrist 8-24 6-8 22, Burke 3-3 0-0 9, Mullin 1-4 2-2 4, Olsen 7-14 3-4 18, Olbrys 2-3 0-0 4, Cauley 0-1 0-0 0, Orihel 0-2 3-4 3, Runyan 2-6 2-2 6, Totals 25-61 16-20 70. BAYLOR (5-1) Bickle 5-12 8-11 18, Andrews 4-13...
