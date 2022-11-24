Read full article on original website
Pay deals to match inflation are unaffordable, minister warns as strikes loom
Public sector pay rises in line with soaring inflation are “unaffordable”, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said, raising the chances of a winter of strikes going ahead.The Cabinet minister said on Sunday there “simply isn’t the money” to meet the demands of workers preparing to take industrial action, but hinted at progress in talks over rail strikes.Mr Harper indicated a change in the mandate for negotiations, after holding “positive” talks with Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch.Nurses are set to stage their first-ever UK-wide strike action next month, as they join transport and postal workers on...
View from The Hill: Welfare recipients are potential winners from Pocock twisting Albanese's arm
Anthony Albanese is about to end the year with his industrial relations legislation through and parliament formally lambasting Scott Morrison. Additionally, Victorian Labor has been returned in majority government, giving another fillip to the brand, which may herald a win early next year in NSW. That would colour the mainland all red. The strength of the prime minister’s determination to clinch the IR legislation before Christmas can be measured by one rather extraordinary concession he gave key crossbench senator David Pocock to finally secure his vote. He agreed to set up a “statutory advisory committee” to review ways to boost...
Depressed, powerless, angry: why frustration at China’s zero-Covid is spilling over
Victoria Li* has experienced several lockdowns since Covid emerged in China almost three years ago. Being a prisoner in her own home in Beijing made her feel depressed, powerless and angry. “Being stuck at home with my door sealed, I felt unmotivated to do anything,” she said. “I didn’t want...
Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France pledged Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne,...
Mexico says it will host US, Canadian leaders in January
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that he will host meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City early next year. López Obrador said the North American summit, scheduled for Jan. 9-10, will also...
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego the official flag on social media accounts to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.” The move comes as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue in Iran. The Twitter account of the U.S. men’s team displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the group stage, with the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors. The same could be seen in a post on its Facebook and Instagram accounts laying out the point totals so far in its group.
