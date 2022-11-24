ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What Thanksgiving side dishes are most popular in Michigan?

By Iz Martin
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZD2C_0jMFN23B00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Thanksgiving, and that means Michiganders are getting ready to tuck in on our favorite foods, including famous traditional side dishes.

But what do the people of the Great Lakes State prefer? Great Lakes Stakes conducted a poll of people’s favorite sides to see on the table.

Of the top five side dishes, stuffing is considered the most popular across the state, with 24% of poll participants saying that was their dish of choice.

According to Great Lakes Stakes, Grand Rapids has taken a liking to green bean casserole.

Research: People opting for budget-friendly Thanksgiving

Meanwhile, in Lansing, Flint/Saginaw and Detroit, mac and cheese is the most beloved side dish — with 23% of those surveyed statewide saying the cheesy side was their favorite. Tied for third place are mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, with 22% of folks saying each side was the one for them.

Coming in dead last statewide, with only 9%, is none other than cranberry sauce.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Page One’s Mushroom Swiss Burger is so big, it’s served with a fork

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Page One Bar has been the spot for locals to grab a drink after work for as long as it’s been open. The original bar opened in the late 1950s and was named The Redwood, before it was sold in the 1970s to be renamed as Page One Bar. It was then sold again to Carolyn Rushlow’s mother-in-law, who sold it off to another new owner, who was unable to keep it running. The bar then fell back into the arms of Rushlow’s mother-in-law.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922

The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s

Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
MICHIGAN STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
michiganradio.org

Avoiding the stores, and opting for the outdoors this Black Friday in Michigan

A friendly stroll through pheasant territory along a paved path in the shadow of the Detroit skyline. A short loop through wetlands, imagining the path of a water drop at Columbus County Park in St. Clair County. A 3.2 mile hike through the hardwoods of Cascade Peace Park in Kent County. These are a few of the organized events planned Friday in Michigan as part of the “OptOutside” movement. Originally launched by the retailer REI, which traditionally closes during the Black Friday sales frenzy, the movement encourages people to avoid stores and opt instead for the outdoors.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Governor Whitmer Declares Small Business Saturday in Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared November 26 as Small Business Saturday in Michigan and urges Michiganders to buy locally this Saturday and throughout the year to support Michigan’s small businesses. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “Supporting local small businesses and entrepreneurs creates good-paying...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

You Love Pie? Best Places for Pie in mid Michigan

Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasstions. Who has the best pie in mid Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking more then Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michiganders return to stores for Black Friday deals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. Whether they’re holiday shopping or just saving with deals, millions of people are expected to make trips to stores to save money. “I was the first one here,” said Lori Mathews. “I’m going to Walmart,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?

A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Gov. Whitmer calls deployed Michigan troops to give thanks

Michigan Army National Guard troops deployed across the Middle East got an unexpected Thanksgiving thank you. (Nov. 24, 2022) Gov. Whitmer calls deployed Michigan troops to give …. Michigan Army National Guard troops deployed across the Middle East got an unexpected Thanksgiving thank you. (Nov. 24, 2022) Flourishing under new...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Some Michigan Things To Be Thankful For

We live in a great state! Since it is the time of year to give thanks, why not give a little towards this chunk of land that we love. Sure, you might hear people complaining about some of these things, but we are lucky to have them. SHORELINE. Let's start...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

USPS highlights 2022 shipping deadlines for Christmas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is ramping up their delivery schedule as the holiday season kicks off this year. We’re told mail carriers will start delivering mail as early as 6 a.m. and continue their rounds until 8 p.m. at the latest, all in an effort to make sure everyone in Michigan has a happy holiday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy