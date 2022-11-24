Well, it’s official. The Northwestern Wildcats have officially gone 1-11, marking the program’s worst record since its winless 1989 campaign. The 41-3 loss to the Illini was the second straight year that Illinois has taken the HAT from Northwestern. The same things that plagued the ‘Cats all year — turnovers, an anemic offense and a defense that couldn’t get stops in the red zone — were on full display once again in a fitting end to a forgettable season.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO