ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidenu.com

Five things we learned from Northwestern’s season-ending loss to Illinois

Well, it’s official. The Northwestern Wildcats have officially gone 1-11, marking the program’s worst record since its winless 1989 campaign. The 41-3 loss to the Illini was the second straight year that Illinois has taken the HAT from Northwestern. The same things that plagued the ‘Cats all year — turnovers, an anemic offense and a defense that couldn’t get stops in the red zone — were on full display once again in a fitting end to a forgettable season.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy