ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

National Dog Show features two of Michigan’s best

By Phil Pinarski
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwqwT_0jMFMgBV00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Dog Show has become as much a Thanksgiving staple as the traditional turkey or pumpkin pie.

The 21st annual show was expected to be as popular as ever for people who love to see dogs on their television screens. And this year, there was an additional reason for Michiganders to tune in.

Of the nearly 2,000 dogs spanning 200 breeds that entered the competition last weekend, 16 hail from Michigan, including at least two participants that were on TV.

Jennifer Martin and her 2-year-old Chesapeake Bay retriever Nike came out victorious over more than 40 other dogs of the same breed at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhiFV_0jMFMgBV00
    Nike the Chesapeake Bay Retreiver and her owner Jennifer Martin pose for pictures after claiming the top spot in their breed at the National Dog Show. (Nov. 23, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2EWU_0jMFMgBV00
    Nike was appropriately named after the Goddess of Victory and it shows after she claimed the top spot in her breed. (nov. 23, 2022)

“It was pretty much dreams come true,” Martin told News 8. “You’re in awe of going into the group ring with all the cameras and all the lights and seeing the celebrities out there for that. It was a lot of fun.”

Nike, whose full name is GCHB CH Pond Hollow Sweet Victory JH NA NAJ CGC, competed in the finals for the sporting group, which includes several breeds. The results are being kept secret for Thursday’s broadcast.

This was the second year in a row that Martin brought Nike to the National Dog Show . Nike has previous wins in other national shows and is also being trained for agility competitions. Martin said Nike has a lot of energy. She went goose hunting the day before going on the 10-hour drive from Davison, Michigan, near Flint, to Philadelphia.

“We stay pretty busy with Nike,” Martin said.

It’s not just Nike. The Martins have another Chesapeake Bay retriever, 6-year-old Leonidas, who is currently ranked No. 1 in agility for his breed in the U.S. Martin said he has been on multiple television shows this year alone.

“He’s probably more famous than Nike,” Martin said.

Martin has had a lot of success in dog shows already, despite being relatively new to the sport. She first got the idea six years ago from a coworker, who encouraged her to get a show dog. It started with Leonidas and after two years of searching through multiple breeders, Martin said they finally got the “right show dog” in Nike.

“She’s a pretty phenomenal dog,” she said. “She’s kind of like a once-in-a-lifetime dog that I’m lucky enough to own.”

Another competing Michigan pooch is from Shelby Township, near Detroit. Keli Mazzenga and her 3-year-old giant schnauzer Bode also made a splash in Philadelphia.

Bode, full name Jupiter De Cethuz, took home the top placement in his breed, beating out two other giant schnauzers. His owner describes him as a “silly,” “protective” and “family-oriented” dog who loves nothing more than to eat an entire chicken, bones and all.

This year was the first time the duo participated in the National Dog Show and it almost didn’t happen.

“I only went because my mom asked me if I wanted to go,” Mazzenga said. “I competed (in shows) as a child because I was raised in them from my mom.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHD2K_0jMFMgBV00
    3-year-old Bode and owner Keli mazzenga compete in the 2022 National Dog Show in Philadelphia. (Nov. 23, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XlWRC_0jMFMgBV00
    Bode and owner Keli mazzenga pose for pictures after winning their breed in the 2022 National Dog Show in Philadelphia. (Nov. 23, 2022)

Dog shows run in the Mazzenga family, with nearly 40 years of experience between them. Mazzenga’s mother was the one who brought Bode to the U.S. from Argentina nearly four years ago and the two have been inseparable ever since.

“I usually say, ‘If the dog can’t go, I don’t go,'” Mazzenga said.

It’s that bond that has kept Mazzenga in dog shows all these years. She remembers quitting for a little while but quickly coming back because it meant so much to her.

“It’s a hard sport but if you have the dedication and the drive and you have thick skin, it’s a great sport to do with your dog,” she said.

Mazzenga said that Bode was entertaining the crowd at the show all weekend long and he may even return for an encore next year — though his puppies may also be ready to take over for dad, she said.

The National Dog Show aired at NBC on Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

Related
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Page One’s Mushroom Swiss Burger is so big, it’s served with a fork

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Page One Bar has been the spot for locals to grab a drink after work for as long as it’s been open. The original bar opened in the late 1950s and was named The Redwood, before it was sold in the 1970s to be renamed as Page One Bar. It was then sold again to Carolyn Rushlow’s mother-in-law, who sold it off to another new owner, who was unable to keep it running. The bar then fell back into the arms of Rushlow’s mother-in-law.
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

The wild turkey is making a comeback

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – As we mark the annual holiday that revolves around turkey, let’s look back and celebrate these birds’ remarkable return from near extinction, often called one of the country’s greatest wildlife conservation success stories. In Michigan, wild turkeys had been plentiful prior to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s

Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922

The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
MICHIGAN STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan

Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?

A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Bill to allow permanent sale of cocktails to-go passes Michigan Senate

The Michigan Senate recently passed a bill to make cocktails to-go a permanent menu item for restaurants and bars around the state. Senate Bill 1163, sponsored by Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, would nix the current expiration date on a previous law allowing qualified businesses to sell alcoholic beverages off premises. Without the passage of the Senate bill, the law expires at the end of 2025.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Unsolved Podcast Aims To Uncover the Truth About Michigan Cold Cases

Unsolved is a true crime podcast series from 9&10 News. Each month, David Lyden dives into an unsolved crime in Northern Michigan in an attempt to shed some light on the cold case. Recent podcasts include The Disappearance of Patricia Spencer & Pamela Hobley and Cracking The Baby Garnet Case....
97.5 NOW FM

Some Michigan Things To Be Thankful For

We live in a great state! Since it is the time of year to give thanks, why not give a little towards this chunk of land that we love. Sure, you might hear people complaining about some of these things, but we are lucky to have them. SHORELINE. Let's start...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy