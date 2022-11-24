ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Islands Sounder

Local businesses partner to support islanders in need

Submitted by Megan Ehrmantraut, Orcas Community Resource Center. Written by Jacob & Jason Linnes and Rick & Marlace Hughes. Orcas Island Market and Ray’s General Store and Pharmacy are teaming up to support the most vulnerable in our community. We are proud to partner with the Orcas Community Resource Center to help those in need. Combining our resources and matching community donations up to a total of $15,000, funds will be doubled in support of OCRC working to support islanders in need.
EASTSOUND, WA
Islands Sounder

EMT course starting soon

Submitted by San Juan County Fire Protection District #2. Are you interested in being a volunteer EMT with the fire department? Orcas Island Fire & Rescue is now accepting applications from the community for the upcoming 2023 EMT Course. There are limited class seats available for this Washington state accredited...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Poulsbo, WA

Poulsbo is a city under Kitsap County in Washington, known to have great access to Liberty Bay. Because of its small population, Poulsbo is known to be a quaint little city. However, don’t let its size fool you—Poulsbo has a lot of activities beyond outdoor adventure in Liberty Bay.
POULSBO, WA
whatcom-news.com

Nearly 400 sick or dead geese found at Whatcom area lake

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) issued a joint statement today, Tuesday, November 22nd, asking the public to avoid contact with sick and dead birds to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as “bird flu.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Providence nurses complain labor shortage leaves patients at risk

EVERETT, Wash. - It is the season for respiratory infections, and emergency rooms across Washington are in crisis mode as pediatric capacity is remarkably strained, according to state health officials. All of this is happening while nurses complain working conditions are deteriorating, exacerbated by a labor shortage. Last week, the...
EVERETT, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Washington

Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Hospital reacts to critical letter, death of patient in ER

(EVERETT) Providence Regional Medical Center Everett is going on the defensive after receiving a critical letter from local elected officials. The response comes as we’re learning more about a patient who may have died while waiting for care. Earlier this month, both the Everett City Council and the Snohomish...
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcom-news.com

Wind advisory issued for Whatcom County this evening

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for 6pm today, Saturday, November 26th, through 6am on Sunday. The wind advisory says to expect sustained south winds of 30 to 40mph with gusts up to 55mph. Winds are expected...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy