Submitted by Megan Ehrmantraut, Orcas Community Resource Center. Written by Jacob & Jason Linnes and Rick & Marlace Hughes. Orcas Island Market and Ray’s General Store and Pharmacy are teaming up to support the most vulnerable in our community. We are proud to partner with the Orcas Community Resource Center to help those in need. Combining our resources and matching community donations up to a total of $15,000, funds will be doubled in support of OCRC working to support islanders in need.

EASTSOUND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO