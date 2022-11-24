Moisture is trying to leave the state today, lifting out to the east and northeast. We are already done with action this morning in western Ohio, but scattered rain showers can linger into midday or early afternoon in far eastern counties and southeast Ohio. By mid afternoon we expect sunshine to either be dominant or at least be taking control in all areas. Continued clearing happens in the east this evening. Additional rain today in the eastern part of the state will be .25″ or less.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO