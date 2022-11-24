Read full article on original website
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mild holiday weekend, rain and wind Sunday
High pressure will slide east, with high clouds increasing after a mild late November afternoon. A developing storm in the lower Mississippi Valley will reach the Ohio Valley early Sunday, accompanied by periods of rain beginning after midnight and becoming heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall totals will range upwards of an inch, tapering […]
NBC4 Columbus
Nice football weather ahead of a wet end to the weekend
Today: Mainly sunny, clouds later, rain at night. High: 56. It’s going to be a dry start to the weekend ahead of rain and cooler temperatures. High pressure has been taking charge, aiding in clearing out clouds and calming the wind. Early morning lows will keep falling down to around 30°, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.
NBC4 Columbus
Clearing skies Friday; great forecast for the Buckeyes before rain arrives
After a beautiful holiday across Central Ohio, a few showers worked through the area Friday morning to shake things up, but just for a few hours. Rain activity clears the region as a cold front tracks through, and pushes it out of our area this morning. Behind it, we’ll see temperatures topping out in the lower 50s, so about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, under clearing skies.
NBC4 Columbus
Above normal temps for holiday weekend in Columbus area
Friday: Very early showers, clearing skies, high 52. Saturday: Partly cloudy, more clouds late, rain near midnight, high 55. This has been a very mild day, in fact, the 5th warmest for November 24th on record at 62° this afternoon. Expect a mild night tonight with temps more than a dozen above normal in the middle 40s. However, rain will move in mainly after midnight and should push east by sunrise on Friday.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 25, 2022
Moisture is trying to leave the state today, lifting out to the east and northeast. We are already done with action this morning in western Ohio, but scattered rain showers can linger into midday or early afternoon in far eastern counties and southeast Ohio. By mid afternoon we expect sunshine to either be dominant or at least be taking control in all areas. Continued clearing happens in the east this evening. Additional rain today in the eastern part of the state will be .25″ or less.
WTOL-TV
Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
NBC4 Columbus
Overnight Weather Forecast 11-26-2022
NBC4 Columbus
Evening Weather Forecast 11-26-2022
Black Friday shoppers return to central Ohio stores in full force
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Black Friday shopping is in full swing across the country and in central Ohio. North of Columbus at Tanger Outlets, people were in and out of stores all day, the outlet mall’s marketing director Audrey Vrancken said. “We anticipated a slight increase compared to last year,” Vrancken said. “But we were […]
Local Christmas tree farm hopes to spread holiday joy despite labor issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When you think of Christmas, a few things come to mind. There are decorations and presents, and of course, Christmas trees!. At Taylor Christmas Tree Farm, the smell of fresh pine filled the air. For the last 20 years, Bruce Taylor has been making sure families...
spectrumnews1.com
Wild Turkeys spotted in Hilliard around Thanksgiving
HILLIARD, Ohio — Wild turkeys are wandering around central Ohio, and they don't seem to worry at all that Thanskgiving was this week. Wild turkeys, a.k.a the "Hilliard Turkey Gang" as locals have been calling it, have been spotted out and about around Thanksgiving time. The birds first wandered...
spectrumnews1.com
Peach Cobbler Factory puts tasty twist on classic desserts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to Thanksgiving, you can’t forget about the dessert, but you don’t have to wait 364 days to satisfy your sweet tooth. The Peach Cobbler Factory, a new dessert shop in Columbus, is serving up tasty treats with a twist. “We have...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band ends regular season with a classical performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been a season to remember for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Best Damn Band In The Land capped it off with a classical performance: "Finis à La Buckeye." TBDITL performed 10 songs from famous composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach and Claude Debussy.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Horton and Stewart from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Horton and Stewart from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families. Both Horton and Stewart are young and energetic and came into the shelter as strays. They will be available for adoption on Saturday.
2022 Holiday sales forecast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The holiday season could spell a difference in shopping habits from past years. The Council of Retail Merchants and University of Cincinnati Economics Center partnered to predict spending this holiday season. The holiday spending season, as the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants defines it, is from October through December, and they […]
Netcare’s 24-hour crisis center to close Friday; those in need steered to other providers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting Friday, there will be one less provider in greater Columbus where those having a mental health or substance abuse crisis can go for help. Netcare is closing its 24-hour crisis center. Staffing challenges prompted the closure, according to Netcare’s CEO and medical director, Dr. Brian Stroh.
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
Ohio high school band members are headed to the Macy’s Parade
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As you settle down to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, three Ohio Valley residents will be especially worth watching. They are members of the Union Local High School Band. These students, two juniors and a senior, are talented, dedicated musicians. They were accepted from a nationwide pool of applicants, […]
Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
NBC4 Columbus
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash
