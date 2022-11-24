ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Mild holiday weekend, rain and wind Sunday

High pressure will slide east, with high clouds increasing after a mild late November afternoon. A developing storm in the lower Mississippi Valley will reach the Ohio Valley early Sunday, accompanied by periods of rain beginning after midnight and becoming heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall totals will range upwards of an inch, tapering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nice football weather ahead of a wet end to the weekend

Today: Mainly sunny, clouds later, rain at night. High: 56. It’s going to be a dry start to the weekend ahead of rain and cooler temperatures. High pressure has been taking charge, aiding in clearing out clouds and calming the wind. Early morning lows will keep falling down to around 30°, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Clearing skies Friday; great forecast for the Buckeyes before rain arrives

After a beautiful holiday across Central Ohio, a few showers worked through the area Friday morning to shake things up, but just for a few hours. Rain activity clears the region as a cold front tracks through, and pushes it out of our area this morning. Behind it, we’ll see temperatures topping out in the lower 50s, so about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, under clearing skies.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Above normal temps for holiday weekend in Columbus area

Friday: Very early showers, clearing skies, high 52. Saturday: Partly cloudy, more clouds late, rain near midnight, high 55. This has been a very mild day, in fact, the 5th warmest for November 24th on record at 62° this afternoon. Expect a mild night tonight with temps more than a dozen above normal in the middle 40s. However, rain will move in mainly after midnight and should push east by sunrise on Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 25, 2022

Moisture is trying to leave the state today, lifting out to the east and northeast. We are already done with action this morning in western Ohio, but scattered rain showers can linger into midday or early afternoon in far eastern counties and southeast Ohio. By mid afternoon we expect sunshine to either be dominant or at least be taking control in all areas. Continued clearing happens in the east this evening. Additional rain today in the eastern part of the state will be .25″ or less.
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight Weather Forecast 11-26-2022

Overnight Weather Forecast 11-26-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EHLPJq. Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OCMsIO. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Evening Weather Forecast 11-26-2022. Evening Weather Forecast 11-26-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EHLPJq. Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell. Longtime family...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Evening Weather Forecast 11-26-2022

Evening Weather Forecast 11-26-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EHLPJq. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-26-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EHLPJq. Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OCMsIO. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Longtime family tailgaters...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Black Friday shoppers return to central Ohio stores in full force

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Black Friday shopping is in full swing across the country and in central Ohio. North of Columbus at Tanger Outlets, people were in and out of stores all day, the outlet mall’s marketing director Audrey Vrancken said. “We anticipated a slight increase compared to last year,” Vrancken said. “But we were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Wild Turkeys spotted in Hilliard around Thanksgiving

HILLIARD, Ohio — Wild turkeys are wandering around central Ohio, and they don't seem to worry at all that Thanskgiving was this week. Wild turkeys, a.k.a the "Hilliard Turkey Gang" as locals have been calling it, have been spotted out and about around Thanksgiving time. The birds first wandered...
HILLIARD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Peach Cobbler Factory puts tasty twist on classic desserts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to Thanksgiving, you can’t forget about the dessert, but you don’t have to wait 364 days to satisfy your sweet tooth. The Peach Cobbler Factory, a new dessert shop in Columbus, is serving up tasty treats with a twist. “We have...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2022 Holiday sales forecast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The holiday season could spell a difference in shopping habits from past years. The Council of Retail Merchants and University of Cincinnati Economics Center partnered to predict spending this holiday season. The holiday spending season, as the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants defines it, is from October through December, and they […]
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
WDTN

Ohio high school band members are headed to the Macy’s Parade

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As you settle down to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, three Ohio Valley residents will be especially worth watching. They are members of the Union Local High School Band. These students, two juniors and a senior, are talented, dedicated musicians. They were accepted from a nationwide pool of applicants, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash

Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OCMsIO. Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OCMsIO. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-26-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EHLPJq. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6.
MADISON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy