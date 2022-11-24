Read full article on original website
Binance Will Set Up a Recovery Fund for Struggling Crypto Businesses
In an effort to minimize the extent of the damages caused due to FTX’s collapse, the well-known crypto exchange, Binance, recently announced its plans of establishing a fund of approximately 1 billion Binance USD. BUSD is Binance’s own fiat currency-backed stablecoin. The funds are actually required for Binance’s Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI).
What Is Behind The Crypto Collapse?
Just like any investment, Cryptocurrency is volatile. Over the last five years, the track record of boom and bust has left investors to think about whether it’s a safe investment. The price of Bitcoin at the start of the year 2022 was close to $50,000. However, in November, the...
The Largest BTC Withdrawal From BTC-e Exchange Happened; Linked to Mt. Gox Hack
The exchange of 10,000 BTC from BTC-e, to the crypto wallet associated with the hack of Mt Gox, has taken place. With the move, a majority of the crypto has found its way into personal wallets, after lying dormant for more than seven years in the account. What Are the...
Will Crypto Recover? Here’s What You Should Know
Shelley’s optimism lines, if winter comes, can spring be far behind, fits well with life. But does it fit with Crypto? When will the Crypto winter go? This remains a million-dollar question that you have with Cryptocurrency. The depleting health of the Crypto ecosystem is indeed a pain for investors. The article discusses the recovery of Cryptocurrency from the downfall it faces in a couple of years. This can really make quite a pertinent discussion.
Crypto Lender Matrixport Aims to Raise $100M Despite Sluggish Market
Matrixport Technologies Pte, one of Asia’s biggest crypto lenders is trying to raise $100 million in funding at a $1.5 billion valuation despite the FTX crisis that continues to reverberate across the digital asset sector. According to an announcement on November 25, Matrixport is trying to raise the funding...
Top Crypto Predictions to Watch Out For in 2023
Cryptocurrency is making headway in many investment plans. Individuals are looking at this digital cold as a pioneering asset that can secure their future. They are thinking big, and they are thinking long term. Plus, Crypto and Bitcoin have been a matter of interest for many. Needless to say, experts...
5 Ways The World Of Crypto Will Change In 2023
Cryptocurrencies have been great throughout the years 2021 and 2022. But, of course, everything on earth has ups and downs. It’s no exception with the Cryptos. But they have been phenomenal with the growth, and they bear bright prospects. This is probably the reason why more than 46 million people in the USA are using Cryptocurrency.
Huobi Token rises 10% in 24 hours and already accumulates a 25% weekly increase
The cryptocurrency market is undergoing an extensive bearish spell. The fallout of renowned crypto organizations, like FTX, has frustrated investors and key industry players, leading to a huge sell-off. Therefore, many crypto coins have lost support and devalued at a fast pace. Despite the turmoil in the market, Huobi came forward and assured its investors that all of their funds were safe.
Weekly News Recap #4
A new blackfriday is here! Have you already taken advantage of all the offers available? If you haven’t yet, we recommend you some cryptocurrencies that have good discounts: Bitcoin 76% off its ATH, Ethereum -75%, Cardano -90%, solana -95%…. And with your purchase of any of them you get as a gift 100 million LUNC worth… almost 0 dollars. If you finally decide to invest, remember to also take advantage of some antidepressant promotions… just in case.
Top 5 Altcoins To Buy Under $1
The Cryptocurrency values are plummeting significantly. They are struggling against issues like scalability, sustainability, and interoperability. This creates an opportunity for the other Cryptocurrency to work on the new technology so that they come up with new solutions. There are hundreds and thousands of Cryptocurrencies. But the present ecosystem has forced the developers to bring down the Cryptocurrency prices under $1.
Aave (AAVE) Price Prediction and Forecast from 2023-2025-2030 Will it reach $1000?
This analysis can be beneficial to you if you are looking for the AAVE Price Prediction or if you are interested in seeing what the future has to offer for the AAVE coin. As a result of its popularity and market cap, the Aave crypto project is regarded as one of the most popular projects today. Using a detailed technical analysis of the AAVE Coin and past performance data, we have predicted the price of AAVE based on deep technical analysis. During this article, we are going to take a look at the long-term potential of AAVE and analyze it.
ConsenSys Talks in Detail About New Policy in MetaMask
In response to MetaMask’s IP collection policy, ConsenSys claims that there have been no changes made to it. There has been no indication that the IP address information collected by MetaMask users will be used for monetization or to exploit the users. Intentions behind the collection of data. The...
Shiba Inu Partners With Travala to Launch “Exclusive Offer” for SHIB Users
The Shiba Inu team has just collaborated with crypto-friendly travel booking website Travala to launch a special deal allowing SHIB users to get a free $25 travel credit when they create an account on the cryptocurrency-friendly travel website. The announcement comes on the heels after W Hotels, a luxury hotel...
