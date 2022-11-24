Read full article on original website
Related
USA’s Antonee Robinson wins praise for comforting Iran players at World Cup
Much was made of the geopolitics surrounding USA’s World Cup match with Iran on Tuesday, but the animosity between the two countries’ governments was not reflected on the pitch. After the Americans sealed a tense 1-0 victory to progress to the knockout stages in Qatar, the USA full-back...
Turkey says Sweden's steps for NATO bid positive but not enough
Turkey said on Wednesday Sweden's new government was more determined to address Ankara's security concerns in return for NATO membership but called for "concrete steps". US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also sounded upbeat, saying he was confident that Sweden and Finland would "soon" join NATO. "Turkey, Sweden and Finland are engaging directly as well as with NATO to make sure that Turkey's concerns are fully addressed, including concerns about its security," he said.
Comments / 0