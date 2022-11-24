ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Teachers, lecturers join postal workers in UK strike action

By SYLVIA HUI
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKoXH_0jMFKUKP00

Most schools in Scotland were closed Thursday as thousands of teachers walked off the job, joining scores of postal workers and university lecturers across the U.K. in industrial action to demand better pay and working conditions to cope with the country's cost-of-living crisis.

The teachers' strike in Scotland, which shuttered every school on the Scottish mainland, was the first such one in the region in 40 years. Union members want a 10% pay rise, but Scottish authorities say they couldn't afford that.

Elsewhere across the U.K., picket lines were set up outside postal offices and universities in one of the biggest coordinated walkouts this year. In universities, some 70,000 academic staff were striking Thursday and again on Nov. 30 in the biggest action of its kind in higher education. The action will affect an estimated 2.5 million students.

The University and College Union said lecturers and other academic staff have suffered a decade of below-inflation pay rises, with a 3% increase announced in the summer.

Meanwhile, workers at the Royal Mail staged a 48-hour walkout Thursday and will do so again on Black Friday and Christmas Eve over a long-running pay dispute.

Britons have faced days of travel misery and overflowing garbage bins in recent months as unions representing multiple industries launched successive strikes. Lawyers, nurses, postal workers and many others have walked off the job to seek pay rises that match soaring inflation. Domestic energy bills and food costs have skyrocketed this year, driving inflation to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.

The latest walkouts come after the Rail, Maritime and Transport union announced Tuesday that more than 40,000 rail workers will stage fresh strikes in December and January, disrupting travel for scores of people during the busy festive season. The union said members will walk out for four days from Dec. 13 and in the first week of January.

Pubs, bars and other hospitality companies say the latest train strikes will devastate struggling businesses at a crucial time of year, when millions typically go out for Christmas drinks and gatherings.

“Continued rail strikes have had a huge impact on our hospitality sector; preventing staff from making it into work and disrupting consumers’ plans, meaning a huge drop in sales for venues across the sector," said Kate Nicholls, chief executive for the UKHospitality trade body.

“Further strikes during the busiest time of the year for hospitality will be devastating, just as everyone was anticipating an uninterrupted Christmas period for the first time in three years," she added.

Rail union chief Mick Lynch said he held “positive” talks with Transport Secretary Mark Harper on Thursday, but said the upcoming strikes will not be called off until the union had a “reasonable offer on the table" to put to its members.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

US joins protests over arrest of Cambodian labor leader

The United States has joined local human rights groups in Cambodia in calling for the release of a labor union leader who was involved in a year-long protest at a casino and arrested last week upon her return from a trip abroad
The Guardian

People in the UK: have you given up your Christian faith?

Christianity is now a minority religion in England and Wales, according to the 2021 census. We’d like to hear from Britons who no longer identify with their Christian faith. We’re interested to hear what has brought this change about in people, and whether their families have also given up their Christian faith.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
75K+
Followers
112K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy