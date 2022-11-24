ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland

TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
BBC

Mountaineer welcomes plans to reopen Edinburgh's Radical Road

World-renowned mountaineer Stephen Venables has welcomed plans to reopen a historic path in Edinburgh, saying he is not convinced of the seriousness of the rock fall risk. The 68-year-old climbed cliffs on the Radical Road in Holyrood Park regularly before it was closed four years ago over safety concerns. Now...
The Independent

Rail strike: which trains are running and which are cancelled this Saturday?

Over the next six weeks, nine days of national rail strikes are planned, together with an overtime ban over Christmas and the New Year.The December and January stoppages are planned by the RMT union.But before that, members of the train drivers’ union, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), will walk out at 11 train operators on Saturday 26 November. It is the fifth national strike by drivers in five monthsThe stoppage will trigger widespread cancellations across Britain. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators says: “Passengers should only travel by train if necessary.”Yet many trains will be...
Vice

Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
BBC

Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm

More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
The Independent

King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Ty D.

The Worst Year To Be Alive in History - 536 AD

536 AD was the worst year to be alive in the history of mankind. Volcano EruptionPhoto by( Yosh Ginsu/Unsplash) While the last few years have not been easy, mostly due to the pandemic, there are many years in our records that have been undeniably bad and have left humanity extraordinarily shaken. Take for example the year 1347 AD, when the Black Death commenced its long march throughout Eurasia. Or 1816, the “year barring a summer”. Or in 1914, when the assassination of a dim Habsburg archduke precipitated not one but two world conflicts – one of which delivered a hundred thousand deaths in the world’s most horrific genocide.
BBC

Rotherham: Children's care home approved despite objections

A former caretaker's house is to become a care home for young people in South Yorkshire, despite local objections. Plans for Rotherham Council to convert the dwelling near Sitwell Junior School on Grange Road into a residential home for two children have been approved. Some nearby residents objected due to...
BBC

Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city

Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
Time Out Global

Revealed: the busiest train stations in the UK in 2022

There are few things worse in this life than being pressed up against a million other passengers on a crowded train, just because you chose the wrong station to travel through. Well, some UK railway hubs are much, much busier than others, and new figures have just revealed the the...
Vice

Fascist Sympathisers Are Still Celebrating Mussolini in Italy

This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. Predappio is a small town in central Italy cursed by two events: It’s the birthplace of Italy’s fascist former dictator, Benito Mussolini, and the site of his final resting place. In theory, nobody was supposed to know the latter. After he...
Vice

The History Behind the Graffiti Hall of Fame: Sydney’s 90s Rave Haven

There’s a lot of ways the fast-talking Tony Spanos describes himself:. “A 5’3” Greek guy that could talk your ear off.”. “Not an activist. Not a graffiti artist. Not a raver. Just this wild guy with a bit of money that doesn’t want to see any kids get into trouble.”
