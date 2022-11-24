Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Spain vs. Germany Online Free
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. We’re approaching the second week of the 2022 World Cup and today’s schedule features one of the most-anticipated matches of the tournament so far. Spain takes on Germany in their second group stage game in Group E. This is a matchup of two powerhouse football nations, though the teams are coming into the match with very different outlooks. Spain easily defeated Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match, while Germany will be looking to bounce back from a shock 2-1...
World Cup Ratings: France Scores Again For TF1
France’s 2-1 victory in the World Cup group stage over Denmark on Saturday evening drew an average 11.6 million viewers to TF1 from the 5PM hour local time. This is second best audience score of the year for all programs and across all channels in the Hexagon. Upon entering the tournament last week, Les Bleus set a record for viewership in 2022, and since June 2021. Viewing figures peaked on TF1 at 14.6 million for the France/Denmark face-off on Saturday with a 63% share, which is significantly higher than Tuesday’s 48.1% share when France beat Australia. For the first time since providing...
Comments / 0