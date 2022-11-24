Read full article on original website
sanjuanjournal.com
Retirement Celebration for Councilmember Stephens
Submitted by San Juan County. Councilmember Jamie Stephens is retiring after 12 years of public service on San Juan County’s Council. His final Council meeting on Lopez Island will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 with a reception to follow. The public is invited to attend a reception from...
whatcom-news.com
Wind advisory issued for Whatcom County this evening
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for 6pm today, Saturday, November 26th, through 6am on Sunday. The wind advisory says to expect sustained south winds of 30 to 40mph with gusts up to 55mph. Winds are expected...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Poulsbo, WA
Poulsbo is a city under Kitsap County in Washington, known to have great access to Liberty Bay. Because of its small population, Poulsbo is known to be a quaint little city. However, don’t let its size fool you—Poulsbo has a lot of activities beyond outdoor adventure in Liberty Bay.
AOL Corp
Snow possible, near-freezing temperatures certain through next week in Tacoma, Olympia
Heavy snowfall in the mountains might trickle down to coastal areas up and down the Puget Sound in the next few days, bringing freezing temperatures and a wild breeze, forecasters said over the weekend. Rainy, snowy conditions will roll through the Cascade mountain passes Saturday, with the heaviest precipitation expected...
Tri-City Herald
More details emerge about skeleton found in Ferndale riverbank
Human remains found Monday along the Nooksack River in Ferndale could be the skeleton of a man who went missing about 20 years ago. Riley Sweeney, spokesman for the city of Ferndale, said the man’s identity had not been confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 23. “However, based on evidence gathered at...
Here’s when freezing temperatures, light snow may arrive in Whatcom County
Environment Canada and the National Weather Service in Seattle concur on the forecast.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: A study in sea life
With a gale warning in effect, Whidbey Island resident Bentley — with grandmother Michelle nearby — made good use of his time by studying the sea life while hanging around near J and K docks in the Port of Edmonds Saturday. — Photos by Julia Wiese.
Hundreds of wild birds dead in Whatcom. What’s happening?
Whatcom County Health Department issues warning, offers advice.
whatcom-news.com
Nearly 400 sick or dead geese found at Whatcom area lake
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) issued a joint statement today, Tuesday, November 22nd, asking the public to avoid contact with sick and dead birds to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as “bird flu.”
3 Great Pizza Places in Washington
Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
nwnewsradio.com
Hospital reacts to critical letter, death of patient in ER
(EVERETT) Providence Regional Medical Center Everett is going on the defensive after receiving a critical letter from local elected officials. The response comes as we’re learning more about a patient who may have died while waiting for care. Earlier this month, both the Everett City Council and the Snohomish...
myedmondsnews.com
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
q13fox.com
Hawk makes stunning recovery after flying into the grill of a truck near Duvall
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The before and after pictures of a Red-Tailed Hawk are hard to believe, after wildlife rescuers nursed the bird back to health following a devastating crash into a truck. The hawk was pulled from the front grill of the vehicle, and went on to make a stunning...
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
Everett man's story of living without heat helps warm hearts and homes
EVERETT, Wash. — The holidays came early for Tim Otness, and the only thing he wants this year is a warm home. "I don't ask for help," he said. "I just don't." He didn't ask, but someone answered anyway. KING 5 met Otness two weeks ago when temperatures were...
Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting
Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Lake Stevens crash
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — One man was killed and two others were hurt in a crash in Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving. At 1:18 p.m., police were called to a fatal crash at State Route 92 and Lake Drive. A man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado heading eastbound on SR...
MyNorthwest.com
Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts
Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
Shooting and dramatic crash in Everett leaves 1 man dead
EVERETT, Wash. — A shooting at a park in the North Sound ended in a dramatic accident about a quarter mile away — with the person in the driver’s seat dead. Everett police found a man dead inside a vehicle that had flipped onto its side on Beverly Boulevard at 75th Southeast.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Hwy 99 business, starting fire
A suspect who barricaded himself inside a Lynnwood business Friday night and started a fire using propane tanks was arrested after a four-hour standoff, Lynnwood police reported. Police were initially dispatched to a call in the 17700 block of Highway 99 at approximately 4:15 p.m. for a man threatening a...
