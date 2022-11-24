ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanjuanjournal.com

Retirement Celebration for Councilmember Stephens

Submitted by San Juan County. Councilmember Jamie Stephens is retiring after 12 years of public service on San Juan County’s Council. His final Council meeting on Lopez Island will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 with a reception to follow. The public is invited to attend a reception from...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Wind advisory issued for Whatcom County this evening

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for 6pm today, Saturday, November 26th, through 6am on Sunday. The wind advisory says to expect sustained south winds of 30 to 40mph with gusts up to 55mph. Winds are expected...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Poulsbo, WA

Poulsbo is a city under Kitsap County in Washington, known to have great access to Liberty Bay. Because of its small population, Poulsbo is known to be a quaint little city. However, don’t let its size fool you—Poulsbo has a lot of activities beyond outdoor adventure in Liberty Bay.
POULSBO, WA
Tri-City Herald

More details emerge about skeleton found in Ferndale riverbank

Human remains found Monday along the Nooksack River in Ferndale could be the skeleton of a man who went missing about 20 years ago. Riley Sweeney, spokesman for the city of Ferndale, said the man’s identity had not been confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 23. “However, based on evidence gathered at...
FERNDALE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: A study in sea life

With a gale warning in effect, Whidbey Island resident Bentley — with grandmother Michelle nearby — made good use of his time by studying the sea life while hanging around near J and K docks in the Port of Edmonds Saturday. — Photos by Julia Wiese.
EDMONDS, WA
whatcom-news.com

Nearly 400 sick or dead geese found at Whatcom area lake

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) issued a joint statement today, Tuesday, November 22nd, asking the public to avoid contact with sick and dead birds to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as “bird flu.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Washington

Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Hospital reacts to critical letter, death of patient in ER

(EVERETT) Providence Regional Medical Center Everett is going on the defensive after receiving a critical letter from local elected officials. The response comes as we’re learning more about a patient who may have died while waiting for care. Earlier this month, both the Everett City Council and the Snohomish...
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts

Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy