22News to broadcast New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings

Chicopee, Mass (WWLP) – WWLP-22News will broadcast the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings game at 8:20 p.m., a special Thanksgiving night edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

On Sunday, December 18 th , the Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders game is also currently planned to be shown on WWLP during Sunday Night Football.

Where to watch the Patriots on 22News

Over-the-air on channel 22.1, 28.1

Comcast channels 5 & 822

Charter channels 9 & 787

DirecTV channel 22

DISH channel 22

New England Patriots Schedule

Sunday: September 11 at 1:00 p.m. – New England at Miami Dolphins (CBS)

Sunday: September 18 at 1:00 p.m. – New England at Pittsburg Steelers (CBS)

Sunday: September 25 at 1:00 p.m. – Baltimore Ravens at New England (FOX)

Sunday: October 2 at 4:25 p.m. – New England at Green Bay Packers (CBS)

Sunday: October 9 at 1 p.m. – Detroit Lions at New England (FOX)

Sunday: October 16 at 1 p.m. – New England at Cleveland Browns (CBS)

Monday: October 24 at 8:15 p.m. – Chicago Bears at New England (ESPN)

Sunday: October 30 at 1 p.m. – New England at New York Jets (CBS)

Sunday: November 6 at 1 p.m. – Indianapolis Colts at New England (CBS)

WEEK 10 – BYE WEEK

Sunday: November 20 at 1 p.m. – New York Jets at New England (CBS)

Thursday: November 24 at 8:20 p.m. – New England at Minnesota Vikings (NBC/22News)

(NBC/22News) Thursday: December 1 at 8:15 p.m. – Buffalo Bills at New England (PRIME)

Monday: December 12 at 8:15 p.m. – New England at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN)

Sunday: December 18 at 8:20 p.m. – New England at Las Vegas Raiders (NBC/22News)

(NBC/22News) Saturday: December 24 at 1 p.m. – Cincinnati Bengals at New England (CBS)

Sunday: January 1 at 1 p.m. – Miami Dolphins at New England (CBS)

Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 – New England at Buffalo Bills (TBD)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.