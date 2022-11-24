ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

22News to broadcast New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBHqZ_0jMFIu9b00

Chicopee, Mass (WWLP) – WWLP-22News will broadcast the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings game at 8:20 p.m., a special Thanksgiving night edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

On Sunday, December 18 th , the Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders game is also currently planned to be shown on WWLP during Sunday Night Football.

Where to watch the Patriots on 22News

  • Over-the-air on channel 22.1, 28.1
  • Comcast channels 5 & 822
  • Charter channels 9 & 787
  • DirecTV channel 22
  • DISH channel 22

New England Patriots Schedule

  • Sunday: September 11 at 1:00 p.m. – New England at Miami Dolphins (CBS)
  • Sunday: September 18 at 1:00 p.m. – New England at Pittsburg Steelers (CBS)
  • Sunday: September 25 at 1:00 p.m. – Baltimore Ravens at New England (FOX)
  • Sunday: October 2 at 4:25 p.m. – New England at Green Bay Packers (CBS)
  • Sunday: October 9 at 1 p.m. – Detroit Lions at New England (FOX)
  • Sunday: October 16 at 1 p.m. – New England at Cleveland Browns (CBS)
  • Monday: October 24 at 8:15 p.m. – Chicago Bears at New England (ESPN)
  • Sunday: October 30 at 1 p.m. – New England at New York Jets (CBS)
  • Sunday: November 6 at 1 p.m. – Indianapolis Colts at New England (CBS)
  • WEEK 10 – BYE WEEK
  • Sunday: November 20 at 1 p.m. – New York Jets at New England (CBS)
  • Thursday: November 24 at 8:20 p.m. – New England at Minnesota Vikings (NBC/22News)
  • Thursday: December 1 at 8:15 p.m. – Buffalo Bills at New England (PRIME)
  • Monday: December 12 at 8:15 p.m. – New England at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN)
  • Sunday: December 18 at 8:20 p.m. – New England at Las Vegas Raiders (NBC/22News)
  • Saturday: December 24 at 1 p.m. – Cincinnati Bengals at New England (CBS)
  • Sunday: January 1 at 1 p.m. – Miami Dolphins at New England (CBS)
  • Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 – New England at Buffalo Bills (TBD)
