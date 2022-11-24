Effective: 2022-11-29 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

CARLTON COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO