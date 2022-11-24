ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-26 20:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Trout River; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval Areas dense fog with visibility reduced to one quarter mile or less has developed across along the Northeast Florida coast and across southeastern Georgia. Fog will likely expanded further west through sunrise. A Dense Fog Advisory may be forthcoming if extent of Dense fog becomes widespread. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility through sunrise.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-29 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
