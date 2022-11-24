Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out In A Black Micro-Mini And Matching Thigh-High Boots–The Post-Divorce Glow Is Real!
Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to show us all how to dress for revenge. The 31-year-old model, actress, author, and podcaster stepped out on Halloween in NYC wearing a look better than even the hottest costume. When we saw the black micro-mini and matching thigh-high boots she wore, our jaws...
Cara Delevingne Flows in Sheer Dress & Block Heels at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere
Cara Delevingne attended Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. today. The model wowed in a bright blue dress and sky-high heels on the black carpet. The Chanel muse mastered playful dressing, her exuberant gown consisting of an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a...
Tia Mowry Cozies Up in All-White Outfit With Hooded Sweater & Chunky Platform Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry snapped a quick mirror selfie, of which she shared on her Instagram Story today. The post saw the former Disney Channel actress sporting a comfortable white athleisure set with chunky platform sneakers. The “Sister, Sister” actress wore an oversized drawstring sweatshirt overtop a zip-up turtleneck that peeked past the neckline of the hoodie. On bottom, Mowry wore matching sweats with a relaxed fit. Getting shady, the 44-year-old donned black sunglasses with round lenses and silver frames while her...
Kristin Cavallari Elevates Red High-Slit Minidress With Matching Lace-Up Sandals for 21 Seeds Cookbook Party
Kristin Cavallari gave holiday style a slick spin on Wednesday night. Posing at an event she hosted at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles for the launch of low-calorie tequila brand 21 Seeds’ Infused Tequila Cookbook Club, Cavallari wore a bright red minidress with a structural paneled base. The piece featured thin asymmetric straps attached to a draped neckline, given a sharp twist with a short thigh-high slit. A thick gold watch completed the “Hills” star’s ensemble, as well as a deep black manicure and pedicure. When it came to footwear, Cavallari strapped into a set of slick heeled sandals. Her pair featured red...
Kendall Jenner Updates Rainy Day Outfit With Hunter Boots & Cozy Sweater
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner is ready for the rain in a recent social media post. The model posted to her Instagram story looking cozy, shortly after celebrating her 27th birthday. In her story, she is curled up on a chair with a glass mug. She wore a gray oversized crewneck sweater, and white crew socks to add to the coziness of the ensemble. In front of the “Kardashians” star sat a pair of Hunter rain boots. The Play Vegan Shearling Insulated Tall Rain...
Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up for Fall in Leggings and Buckled Clogs
Kristin Cavallari took a cozy approach to fall dressing this weekend. The “Hills” star posed on Instagram Stories with her dog on Saturday, wearing black leggings and matching top. Layered over the versatile athleisure was a zip-up fleece jacket, featuring geometric prints in hues of black, red, orange and yellow. Cavallari finished her ensemble with several gold rings and a black beanie. When it came to footwear, the Uncommon James founder opted to go for extreme comfort in a pair of suede clogs. Her tan style featured rounded uppers with buckled upper straps to adjust their width, as well as stitching details...
Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Heidi Klum shined on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for photos in a purple sequin gown. The sparkling silhouette had a halter neck with a plunging deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. For glam, Klum went with her signature soft smokey eye, dust of blush and neutral matte pout. She styled her straight and let her bangs frame her face. Adding a pop of color to her look, the German supermodel coordinated her long red nails with her small...
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Kristin Cavallari Is Travel-Ready in Leggings and Nikes
Kirstin Cavallari packed her things and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story yesterday. The social media personality dressed in cozy clothes for a quick trip to Miami for her friend Steph Biegel’s bachelorette party. With a rolling suitcase by her side and chunky multicolored sneakers on her feet, Cavallari was ready to travel. The Uncommon James owner posed in black seemingly stretchy high-waisted leggings, which she paired alongside a plain cropped tank. Over top her tee, Cavallari wore a faux-fuzzy black cardigan that upped the comfort factor, keeping the “Laguna Beach” reality star bundled up for her trip to warmer...
Ashley Graham Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Strappy Sandals at ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Netflix Premiere
Ashley Graham mastered casual style at the premiere of “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” on Sunday night in New York. The model supported her husband, Justin Ervin, who worked on the camera crew of the new documentary, streaming now on Netflix. To the event, Graham wore a simple but chic look. She donned a black button-down shirt dress and embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018 that celebrities embraced with gusto. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie...
Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
Simone Biles Masters Airport Style in Cozy Athleisure and Chunky All-White Sneakers
Simone Biles snapped a selfie at the airport, posting the image to her Instagram Story yesterday. She dressed in a casual outfit and oversized sneakers. The caption on the image reads, “Petition for me to control the airport thermostat.” The Olympian wore an oversized white crew neck sweater with block lettering on the front, the style evoking those cozy casual vibes. For bottoms, Biles slipped into stretchy black leggings which she wore alongside thick white socks. On her arm, Biles sported a chocolate brown and black Damier Ebene coated canvas “Neverfull” tote with red lining. To go along with her hefty socks, Biles...
Kendall Jenner Bursts With Color in Maxi Dress & Hidden Heels at Jean Paul Gautier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Kendall Jenner hosted a cocktail party at a private venue on Thursday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with retailer FWRD. Jenner, who is FWRD’s creative director, was joined by several stars, including Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Karrueche Tran, Megan Fox and Phoebe Gates. Jenner was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion, arriving in a custom Jean Paul Gautier maxi dress. The piece was decorated with dots allover, fell delicately off her shoulders and included long fitted sleeves. The supermodel complemented her ensemble with chunky statement green earrings and red nails. For glam, Jenner went with...
Zaya Wade Models in Vibrant PVC Dress & Mary Jane Heels With Socks for Batsheva
Zaya Wade shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram yesterday. The video showed the star on set, clad in a bright orange ensemble, wearing black shoes perfect for fall. The caption of the post reads, “when there’s talking on set .” Modeling like a pro, Wade wore an orange Batsheva PVC minidress featuring a high exaggerated collar neckline and oversized bell sleeves to match. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Although the shot was brief, the video saw Wade crossing her legs wearing what looked to be glossy black pointed-toe Mary Janes with block heels that...
Kendall Jenner Takes New York in Cozy Sweater & Sold-Out Adidas Samba Sneakers
Kendall Jenner was seen in another casual ensemble in NYC on Wednesday. The model came to the city on Monday to attend the CFDA Awards with several family members and has been enjoying her time in the Big Apple ahead of returning to her home in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, she was seen out and about wearing a dressed-down look. She paired a fuzzy dark gray crewneck sweater with light-wash jeans. Her straight-leg denim offset the deep color of her top. Jenner added rectangular sunglasses and a gold chain purse to the outfit. For her shoes, she slipped back into a pair that...
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in Adidas x Balenciaga Short Shorts & Dramatic Leather Boots
Kim Kardashian gave her slick style a sporty makeover this week While snapping a mirror selfie in her closet, the “Skkn by Kim” founder posed on Instagram in a full outfit from Balenciaga’s viral collaboration with Adidas. Her ensemble featured a sparkly high-necked gray sweater, printed with Adidas’ triple stripes and co-branded trefoil logo within the collection. A similar pair of black striped short shorts finished her attire. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) When it came to footwear, Kardashian slipped into a sharp set of leather boots for a grungy finish. Her style included black...
Becky G Slinks in Gold Platform Heels and Sheer Skirt as Santanico Pandemonium at Carn-Evil Halloween Party
Becky G took a cinematic approach to dressing for Halloween, arriving at Darren Dzienciol’s 2022 Carn-Evil party in daring style on Saturday. The “Shower” singer posed on the red carpet in Los Angeles in an ensemble inspired by Santanico Pandemonium, Salma Hayek’s character in the 1996 vampire film “From Dusk Till Dawn.” For the occasion, her attire featured a similar cutout appearance: a deep purple bra-like crop top with rounded cups, complete with thong-style bottoms under a sheer skirt with a waist-high slit. Further tying into the Santanico aesthetic was a rounded metallic gold serpent accent, as well as a gold beaded...
Tia Mowry Means Business in Mauve Blazer With Matching Skirt & Suede Thigh-High Boots on ‘Today’ Show
Tia Mowry was photographed leaving the NBC studios on Nov. 16 in New York after her appearance on “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The “Sister, Sister” actress’ look centered around the color mauve, with the hue carried down to her feet. Mowry meant business in an oversized blazer, which she wore overtop a white top. On bottom, the author got into a breezy slip skirt with a silky finish. Over her shoulder, the former Disney Channel cast member slung on a black chain bag with gold hardware. Mowry adorned her braided back hair with puka shells and accessorized her look...
Seriously Cozy! The 11 Best Early Black Friday Ugg Deals
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cozy season has officially commenced, which means we want to be comfy 24/7. Now we finally have an excuse to go into full hibernation mode, bundling up under blankets and binge-watching Netflix shows and Hallmark movies until the […]
