Kim Kardashian had to buy one of Kanye West's old jackets online to give it to their daughter North West

North West wore the same Pastelle jacket that her father wore at the 2008 American Music Awards. Pierre Suu/GC Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

North West wore the same Pastelle varsity jacket as her father in July.

Kim Kardashian said that she had to source the jacket online rather than get it from Ye.

Kardashian said that Ye isn't attached to his belongings, but she preserves them for their children.

Kim Kardashian revealed that she had to purchase one of her ex-husband Ye's old jackets to give to her daughter North West, who wore the jacket in Paris.

In the season two finale of "The Kardashians," Kardashian, North, and Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner traveled to Paris for Paris Fashion Week . While there, North sported one of her father's old looks — a brightly colored varsity jacket from Ye's unreleased clothing line, Pastelle — to stop at a Balenciaga store in Paris, GQ reported.

She didn't get it directly from her father, however, Kardashian revealed in the episode.

"Kanye tends to not care about his stuff, and gives it all away, and it ended up on the internet," Kardashian said while having her hair and makeup done. "And I got it last week."

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, wore the jacket to the 2008 American Music Awards, GQ reported . The Pastelle line was Ye's first true foray into the fashion world, but it was never fully released , Complex reported.

Ye performing at the 2008 American Music Awards. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

According to boutique owner Justin Reed, who told Complex that he sold Kardashian the garment, Kardashian reached out after he had sold one Pastelle jacket for $10,000 earlier in the year. Eventually, he was able to locate another one of the jackets — likely not the exact same one that Ye wore a decade and a half prior, he said — and sell it to Kardashian.

Kardashian said that Ye is now aware of how "protective" she is of his historic items when it comes to preserving them for their children.

"Even now, when he was at the height of not speaking to me and being angry with me, he won a few Grammys and I still reached out and was like, 'I know you just won a few Grammys, gotta add em to the vault,'" she said during the episode. "And he goes, 'Okay.' 'Cause the kids want them, you know? And I want them all together, so I have them all together."