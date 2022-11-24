Read full article on original website
Jamaica Plain Gazette
Wu Announces Historic Investments in Programs for Low- and Middle-Income Homebuyers
Building on her commitment to creating affordable housing in Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu announced a significant investment in creating homeownership opportunities. The Mayor has directed $60 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to be allocated to the development of income-restricted housing for eligible Boston residents and financial assistance programs to help residents in buying homes. The City will make 150 parcels of land available to developers to build income-restricted homeownership opportunities and will be providing grants that will deliver lower mortgage interest rates and up to $50,000 in direct assistance, including down payment and closing cost assistance, to income-eligible first-time homebuyers. Funding will also be used to launch a homeownership program for qualified Boston Housing Authority residents.
huntnewsnu.com
Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years
After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
Jamaica Plain Gazette
Boston Schools Fund Peak Grants Recipients Announced
Boston Public Schools and the Boston Schools Fund, a non-profit organization that seeks to advance educational equity in Boston by providing access to high-quality schools, are proud to announce this year’s recipients of the Boston Schools Fund PEAK (Partnering with Educators to Accelerate Knowledge) Grants at the Rafael Hernández Dual Language K-8 School in Roxbury. PEAK Grants will provide schools with funding to focus on two important goals: improving student outcomes and increasing the use of high-quality instructional materials with integrity.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
What Planting Trees In the Street Could Look Like in Boston: Learning From Other Cities
How and where we plant street trees impacts the quantity and quality of benefits we get in return such as how cool our streets feel during hot summer days, and how efficiently trees can filter rainfall and serve as stormwater management infrastructure. At the block level, at least 40 percent...
Jamaica Plain Gazette
Wu Kicks Off Vicinity Energy’s Local Electrification Plans
Vicinity Energy, a decarbonization leader with the nation’s largest portfolio of district energy systems, serving over 70 million square feet of building space across Boston and Cambridge, has officially kicked off its electrification plans with the deconstruction of a steam turbine at the Kendall Green Energy Cogeneration Facility. Vicinity will install an electric boiler in its place, marking a critical step in the company’s Clean Energy Future commitment to reaching net zero carbon emissions across all its operations by 2050.
eastietimes.com
Wu Opens New City-Operated Senior Center
Last week, Mayor Michelle Wu, in partnership with Massport, announced the opening of a new city-owned senior center in East Boston, located at 7 Bayswater Street. Mayor Wu joined Massport, elected officials and community members involved with advocating for the new center at a ribbon cutting Wednesday, on the one year anniversary of her taking office as Mayor. The center will be operated by the Age Strong Commission and managed by the Property Management Department.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Wilmington Apple
Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Recognizes The Graduates Of The 46th Basic Training Academy
MELROSE, MA — Twenty-three (23) members of the 46th Basic Training Academy were formally sworn-in as correction officers with the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) during a ceremony held Friday, November 4, 2022. The newest members of the MSO took the oath at Melrose’s Memorial Hall surrounded by family,...
nbcboston.com
First-of-its-Kind Boston Neighborhood Connector Project Underway Over Mass. Pike
If you take the Massachusetts Turnpike into Boston, it’s impossible to miss. Workers have spent the better part of a year on a massive construction project known as Parcel 12. It’s being built right over the highway and right next to the Mass. Ave. Bridge. “This is really...
LGBTQ leaders confront Colorado Springs shooting, other hateful attacks
In the days after the Colorado Springs shooting that left five people dead and 18 injured at a queer nightclub, Massachusetts’ LGBTQ groups are continuing their fight in making sure members of their community are safe. “Every day our youth see, hear, and feel the burden of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric...
cohaitungchi.com
The 20+ Best Things To Do In Boston With Kids (Not To Miss!)
If you are headed to New England for a family vacation, there are so many things to do in Boston with kids! As a place where we have lived for many years, I can say that not only is Boston a great place for families. But there are so many unique Boston activities for kids.
americanancestors.org
Boston Roots in the Keweenaw Peninsula
I am incredibly fortunate that I have my dream job, working remotely as a Genealogical Researcher with the Boston-based New England Historical Genealogical Society (NEHGS), while living in my dream location – the remote Keweenaw Peninsula of northern Michigan. Last week I was sitting in Shute’s 1890 Saloon—an historic...
baystatebanner.com
Fund to invest $20m in local businesses
The Boston Impact Initiative (BII), a nonprofit impact investment group focused on businesses and entrepreneurship in Massachusetts communities of color, recently announced the launch of a new $20 million investment fund aimed at Black and brown entrepreneurs and local and regional community-controlled real estate ventures. This is the second such fund to be offered by BII, which was co-founded by Boston-area entrepreneur, author and social activist Deborah Frieze. The group’s first fund was launched in 2013, and the new fund will roughly double those investments. The Banner spoke with BII CEO Betty Francisco about the new effort.
thebostonsun.com
Remembering Bay Village’s Cocoanut Grove 80 Years Later
On Monday, November 28, at 3 PM, the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee will host an 80th Anniversary Remembrance Vigil at the site of the former nightclub, Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in the Bay Village neighborhood. A program of guest speakers will attend and several family members of both victims and survivors plan to attend. A reception will follow at the Revere Hotel’s Liberty Hall and a presentation of “Six Locked Doors,” a documentary will be shown.
Best and worst airports according to the Wall Street Journal
Recently the Wall Street Journal ranked the 20 largest airports in the United States according to reliability, value, and convenience. San Francisco came out on top, with yoga rooms, a museum, and art exhibits. Newark faired the worst, with flight delays cited as primary factor.
eastcoasttraveller.com
World's Largest Ouija Board in Salem
Now, a new contender for the title of the world's largest Ouija board arrived in Salem, Massachusetts. The 72-foot-by-44-foot board is larger than the previous record holder's 44-foot-by-29-foot board. Rick Schreck, a New Jersey tattoo artist, has been constructing the board for nearly a year. He is the vice president...
everettleader.com
US ATTORNEY RACISM INVESTIGATION
The city council appropriated $500,000 last week for lawyer’s fees already generated by the law firm Greenberg Traurig to defend the city against a racism investigation announced five months ago by the US Attorney’s office that is ongoing. Greenberg Traurig is the same law firm representing the mayor...
Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite
When the lifts spun on opening day Wednesday at Wachusett Mountain, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country — with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
