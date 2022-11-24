Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect arrested after biting 2, injuring another inside San Francisco home, police say
San Francisco police responded to reports of a stabbing on Juanita Way off Portola Drive. Two victims with bite wounds were discovered, along with one victim with other injuries.
Suspect hijacks city bus in San Francisco, smashes into cars, video shows
A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking an articulated city bus in San Francisco on Friday night.
SFGate
Update: Suspect Arrested In Fatal Tenderloin Shooting Saturday Morning
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a man Saturday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood. Witnesses of the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street, directed police officers to a potential suspect in the area. The suspect was eventually located in the 300 block of Turk Street and detained after physically resisting the officers.
One person dead in Tenderloin shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died after being shot in the Tenderloin on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed. Around 10:21 a.m., SFPD officers with the Tenderloin Station saw a shooting in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers provided medical aid to the man who was shot and called emergency medical personnel to the […]
Suspect hijacks Muni bus, hits approximately 10 vehicles in SF’s Mission District: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking a Muni bus Friday night in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) told KRON4. Police said the suspect assaulted the bus driver and struck approximately 10 cars before stopping at 19th and Guerrero Streets. The carjacking of the Muni bus […]
Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night near the intersection of San Felipe Road and Santa Ana Road. Officers said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m.. Officers said the shooting took place following an argument. Officers said an unknown subject in a white SUV fired a The post Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting appeared first on KION546.
Contra Costa deputies investigate a pair of Bay Point Thanksgiving homicides
BAY POINT -- A 62-year-old Bay Point resident died and a suspect was in custody in a Thanksgiving morning homicide.The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office said deputies from the Muir Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Mountain View Ave.Upon arrival, deputies located a shooting victim. They immediately performed life-saving measures, but the victim eventually died of their injuries. The 62-year-old Bay Point resident's identity was not released pending notification of the next of kin. Donald Robbins, a 63-year-old Bay Point man, was detained at the scene. After questioning, Robbins was booked into the Martinez Detention...
KTVU FOX 2
Sheriff investigates 2 homicides in Bay Point on Thanksgiving
BAY POINT, Calif. - Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies began investigating what appears to be two separate homicides in Bay Point on Thanksgiving Day. Deputies were called out just before 9 a.m. because a 62-year-old person was shot at a home on Mountain View Avenue, according to spokesman Jimmy Lee.
SFGate
Police Investigating Robbery At Safeway
EL CERRITO (BCN) Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department. Police said two suspects left the store with...
SFGate
Major Injury Traffic Collision Closes San Tomas Expressway
SANTA CLARA (BCN) The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work...
Chevron gas station employee killed during attempted robbery in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A Chevron gas station employee was killed during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning, according to Antioch Police Department. At around 2:05 a.m., APD received a call from an employee at the Chevron gas station convenience store that reported a person had been shot. Antioch police officers arrived on scene and […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Duo Arrested in Thanksgiving Day Homicide in Bay Point
On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at about 3:40 PM, Muir Station deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a report of a shooting on Wharf Drive in Bay Point. Deputies arrived on scene finding a shooting victim on the street. The fire department and an ambulance arrived to treat the victim. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene. He is not being identified at this time.
Person fatally struck by Caltrain while trespassing on tracks near Burlingame station, officials say
A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain Wednesday night while trespassing on the tracks south of the Burlingame station in San Mateo, according to agency officials.
7-car accident backs up Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving; 2 of 16 involved taken to hospital
"We could see a car sitting on top of a car - we saw probably seven cars, like three to four piled up the end," said Dave Lamadrid, who witnessed the aftermath of the accident.
Update: Powell Street BART station reopens after major medical emergency
SAN FRANCISCO -- BART officials reported the Powell Street station was now reopened following a major medical emergency that shut it down for about an hour Saturday morning. The transit agency issued the alert at around 7:20 a.m. on the @SFBARTAlert Twitter account.Trains are currently not stopping at the Powell Street station. Muni is providing service between the Embarcadero and 24th Street stations. There is currently no direct Red Line (Richmond to Millbrae) or Green Line (Berryessa to Daly City) service.At around 8:20 a.m., BART officials said the incident was resolved and the station had reopened. Officials confirmed that a person was successfully rescued from the trackway, but did not provide any additional details. Riders were advised to expect some residual delays.
Suspects arrested in Thanksgiving homicide: Sheriff
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wharf Drive in Bay Point around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and arriving on scene they found “a shooting victim on the street.” “The […]
Car crashes into Morgan Hill building: Cal Fire
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters responded after a car crashed into a building in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit reported midday Friday. The accident was in the area of Monterey Road and Barrett, a tweet stated. One car crashed into a building. There were no injuries. Firefighters are trying to prevent a […]
60-year-old Livermore woman reported missing
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 60-year-old Livermore woman has been reported missing by her family, police announced Wednesday. Cindi Robinson was last seen in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard in Livermore at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Her dog was found Friday night at around 11:30 p.m. near 1700 […]
Person suffers injuries after falling onto rocks at Pescadero State Beach
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews rescued one person from a fall Friday afternoon at Pescadero State Beach, Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit (CZU) announced on Twitter. The person climbed down a cliff and fell onto the rocks. The unidentified person suffered a non-life-threatening injury, officials said. Video (above) shows firefighters used a […]
