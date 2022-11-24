Read full article on original website
BBC
'I felt like going home and crying'
Did you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. 'The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Rice, Kane, Gakpo, Leao, Bellingham, McKennie
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has been offered a three-year deal worth £186m by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (CBS) Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (El Nacional, via Fichajes - in Spanish) Tottenham are yet to open talks...
Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran's soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jürgen Klinsmann for saying that Iranian World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their “culture." Both the federation and Queiroz on Sunday called for Klinsmann to resign from FIFA’s technical study group, while the federation said it demands an apology from the former Germany and U.S. national team coach. The federation asked FIFA for “immediate clarification” on the matter. ...
‘I threw him a turd’: Di María credits Messi with polishing the unpolishable
Argentina captain’s ability to sift muck and find gold draws praise after his goal revives country’s World Cup campaign. Lionel Messi had seen something: not much but just enough to be everything. An hour had gone and Argentina had been unable to find a way through against Mexico when he approached and had a quiet word. Within a minute, by his teammate’s calculations, he was approaching again. This time he was running, shouting, losing it, leaping into Di María’s arms, his shot having just flown into the Mexico net. He had hit it from exactly where he said he would. This was, he admitted, a “great liberation”.
Manchester United 'Out Of The Race' To Sign Jude Bellingham
Manchester United are now said to 'barely have a chance' in signing Jude Bellingham next summer.
BBC
Wales v Australia: Head coach Wayne Pivac accepts 'a lot at stake' against Wallabies
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says he knows the importance of the final autumn international against Australia with...
SB Nation
What’s gone so wrong for Sunderland Women this season?
Sunderland AFC Women’s season is not going to plan. There’s a lot of talk about “fine margins”, about how they’re “almost there”, about how we’ve not had the decisions from the officials or the “run of the ball” that would have made a difference to our lowly position in the Barclay’s Women’s Championship table.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | WORLD CUPCAST: England, Wales, and who’s going to win the World Cup?
Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice. Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa. We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners. Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that. Feel free to subscribe,...
theScore
3 key questions ahead of Canada's vital World Cup clash with Croatia
Canada pushed Belgium to the absolute brink in a revealing Group F opener, proving to the world what John Herdman, his players, and the entire country already felt going into the World Cup: This team belongs. But Canada's fearless performance didn't translate into a win. Ultimately, there's no room for...
BBC
World Cup: Newcastle England fans 'disappointed' after game switches off
Fans were left "disappointed" after a fanzone event streaming England's World Cup clash against the USA appeared to get stuck on the wrong channel. Technical problems meant the crowd in Newcastle missed the start of the second half of Friday's 0-0 draw. There were chants of "we want out money...
SB Nation
World Cup advancement tracker: How each team can qualify for the knockout round
Group play is winding down at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and as it does, the scenarios for the knockout round are coming into focus. Here is what needs to happen for teams to advance to the round of 16. Group A. Here are the current standings in Group A:
SB Nation
World Cup: Rodri and Aymeric Laporte in Seventh Heaven with Spain
The World Cup has been the centre of attention since the competition kicked off on November 20th. With so many clubs represented at the tournament, Manchester City players have also filed out in their national colours. As is usually the case there have been some shock results. Julian Alvarez’s Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Ilkay Gundogan suffered same fate with Germany. But Rodri and Aymeric Laporte partnered in defence to help Spain beat Costa Rica 7-0.
SB Nation
Everton News: Takeover latest, Lampard talks Australia, and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
SB Nation
Cuti Romero likely benched for Argentina-Mexico, “fed up” with injury
This might be old news to most of you but it’s new to me, so with just over an hour before Argentina takes the field against Mexico in the World Cup, I’m writing it up anyway. According to Miguel Delaney writing in the Independent, Cuti Romero is likely going to be on the bench in today’s match. The reason? Romero just can’t shake the injury that has kept him on Tottenham Hotspur’s bench for the past couple of months.
Report: Newcastle United Set To Poach Manchester City Regional Scout
Paul Midgley, currently Manchester City's Northern UK Youth Scout Manager, is set to make the switch to Newcastle United as the club's Head of Youth Recruitment, as per Fabrizio Romano.
SB Nation
Kai Havertz getting annoyed by the constant debate over his best position
Kai Havertz went without a goal in Germany’s shock 2-1 defeat against Japan earlier this week, reigniting the debate over just what the 23-year-old’s “best” position on the pitch might be. It’s hilarious that after all these years we still don’t have a solid answer to...
Blandest of displays proves England still far from top of the food chain | Jonathan Liew
On a night of stalemate with the USA Gareth Southgate’s limp team seemed content simply to stay out of trouble
SB Nation
Lasses Fan Focus: We chat to the MCWFC OSC to get the lowdown on the Citizens
Roker Report: Thanks for speaking to us! Manchester City Women currently find themselves fourth in the Women’s Super League. How would you rate City’s performance so far in the league?. Dave: Most fans went into this season thinking it could be one of transition. There were a lot...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 8: Japan vs. Costa Rica; Belgium vs. Morocco; Croatia vs. Canada; Spain vs. Germany
Belgium manager Roberto Martínez doesn’t expect teams to start playing like their true selves until the second or third games of the group stage — thanks to the lack of preparation time for this mid-season World Cup — and we saw that idea manifest itself yesterday when the expected teams all won.
Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country’s World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across the...
