Argentina captain’s ability to sift muck and find gold draws praise after his goal revives country’s World Cup campaign. Lionel Messi had seen something: not much but just enough to be everything. An hour had gone and Argentina had been unable to find a way through against Mexico when he approached and had a quiet word. Within a minute, by his teammate’s calculations, he was approaching again. This time he was running, shouting, losing it, leaping into Di María’s arms, his shot having just flown into the Mexico net. He had hit it from exactly where he said he would. This was, he admitted, a “great liberation”.

24 MINUTES AGO