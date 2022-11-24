ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

coastreportonline.com

PREVIEW: Coast one win away from State Championship Tournament

Orange Coast College’s 5th-seeded women's volleyball team will play 13th-seeded Santa Barbara City College at the Peterson Gym in the CCCAA Southern Regional Championship Final on Saturday at 5 p.m. after defeating Cypress College in the Regional Semifinal on Tuesday. The Pirates would advance to the State Championship Tournament...
COSTA MESA, CA
Noozhawk

Natalia Alejandra Hernandez of Santa Barbara, 1998-2022

Natalia Alejandra Hernandez, 24, of Santa Barbara passed away comfortably on Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by her family members, after a valiant and courageous battle with adenocarcinoma. Natalie was born on Sept. 24, 1998. She attended local schools including Washington Elementary, Santa Barbara Jr. High and Santa Barbara High School,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Willett Hot Springs – Ojai, California

Located outside of Ojai, California, Willett Hot Springs offers a relaxing, secluded oasis for those willing to make the nearly ten-mile hike from the trailhead. Situated in the heart of the Sespe Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest, Willet Hot Springs provides visitors with an unforgettable, primitive hot spring experience characterized by stunning mountain views.
OJAI, CA
Noozhawk

Ailing Hiker Rescued By Helicopter From Hot Springs Trail

A hiker in distress had to be hoisted by a helicopter from a remote trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montecito Fire Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., Montecito firefighters responded to a report about a 25-year-old woman in distress while hiking on the Hot Springs Trail. Medics determined that...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Family Suffers Serious Burn Injuries in ‘Horrific’ Accident While Camping

Central Coast residents are rallying around a Lompoc family, including a high school agriculture teacher, after several members were seriously burned in a freak accident during a camping trip. "While camping on Thanksgiving with family and friends, an outdoor heating device erupted, spraying hot fuel on Gretchen, Graham, their 16-year-old...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Slippery Rock Water Not Filling Montecito Swimming Pools

Rumors sometimes lead to news stories and sometimes not. In the case of Slippery Rock Ranch — TV mogul Dick Wolf’s property in the Goleta foothills — the gossip was that Montecito residents were filling their swimming pools with water from the ranch’s aquifers. While a publicist with the ranch stated last week that Slippery Rock was not selling water or filling Montecito swimming pools, the Goleta Water District confirmed that they quietly settled a long-simmering water dispute with the Law & Order creator in the sum of $10 million.
MONTECITO, CA
Coastal View

Brass Bird Coffee has Carpinteria buzzing

New locale, Brass Bird Coffee, has Carpinterians buzzing. Al Weil calls it the “perfect way to start your day in Carpinteria (with) great coffee, lattes and breakfast choices,” while Pecos Pryor is enamored by the outdoor seating, which comes equipped with “both a fire pit and a water feature!”
CARPINTERIA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Season's Bleatings: Find Farm-Style Christmas Fun in Moorpark

Animals are so central to so many of our holiday observances, with hard-working reindeer, wintry bears, playful pups, Christmas cats, country sheep, and city mice adding an adorable aspect to oft-told tales. But connecting with critters isn't always at the top of our hustle-and-bustle schedule when Thanksgiving wraps and the...
MOORPARK, CA
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA
livemusicblog.com

Skull & Roses Announces 2023 Lineup

The lineup for next year’s Skull & Roses festival in Ventura, CA has been announced!. Returning to the Ventura County Fairgrounds the weekend of April 19-23, 2023, next year’s fest will feature Phil Lesh & Friends, Dark Star Orchestra and Oteil & Friends as the headliners. They’ll be joined by Leftover Salmon, Melvin Seals & JGB, Grateful Shred, Circles Around the Sun and much more.
VENTURA, CA

