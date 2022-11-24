Read full article on original website
coastreportonline.com
PREVIEW: Coast one win away from State Championship Tournament
Orange Coast College’s 5th-seeded women's volleyball team will play 13th-seeded Santa Barbara City College at the Peterson Gym in the CCCAA Southern Regional Championship Final on Saturday at 5 p.m. after defeating Cypress College in the Regional Semifinal on Tuesday. The Pirates would advance to the State Championship Tournament...
manoanow.org
Rainbow Wāhine volleyball clinches Big West title in win over UC Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CALIF. — The Rainbow Wāhine volleyball team took home its 11th Big West title in program history Friday night in a 23-25, 25-20, 26-28, 25-18, 15-11 win against UC Santa Barbara. Amber Igiede recorded 18 kills, five blocks, and hit .417 in Friday’s match as UH...
Atascadero Greyhounds win CIF division championship
Team will learn over the weekend who they will play in regional championship. – The Atascadero Greyhounds beat Pioneer Valley 27-13 Friday night to win the CIF Championship in Division V. The game was a rematch of a game in Santa Maria on Oct. 28, when the Panthers beat the...
Noozhawk
SBCC Will Vie for 10th Win of Stellar Season Saturday in Beach Bowl at La Playa Stadium
After a record-setting season, the Santa Barbara City College football team can set one more at Saturday’s Beach Bowl at La Playa Stadium — the school’s first 10-win campaign. The Vaqueros finished the regular season at 9-1, after a school-best nine-game winning streak, and host the 8-2...
Noozhawk
SBCC Women’s Volleyball Advances to SoCal Regional Finals
The SBCC women's volleyball team will play at Orange Coast on Saturday for a berth in the State Championships. The Vaqueros face the Pirates in the Southern California Regional Final at 5 p.m. SBCC advanced to the regional final with a five-set upset of No. 3-ranked San Diego Mesa. The...
Ventura, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Ventura. The Newbury Park High School basketball team will have a game with Buena High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00. The Simi Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Buena High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
Noozhawk
Natalia Alejandra Hernandez of Santa Barbara, 1998-2022
Natalia Alejandra Hernandez, 24, of Santa Barbara passed away comfortably on Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by her family members, after a valiant and courageous battle with adenocarcinoma. Natalie was born on Sept. 24, 1998. She attended local schools including Washington Elementary, Santa Barbara Jr. High and Santa Barbara High School,...
cohaitungchi.com
Willett Hot Springs – Ojai, California
Located outside of Ojai, California, Willett Hot Springs offers a relaxing, secluded oasis for those willing to make the nearly ten-mile hike from the trailhead. Situated in the heart of the Sespe Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest, Willet Hot Springs provides visitors with an unforgettable, primitive hot spring experience characterized by stunning mountain views.
Noozhawk
Ailing Hiker Rescued By Helicopter From Hot Springs Trail
A hiker in distress had to be hoisted by a helicopter from a remote trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montecito Fire Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., Montecito firefighters responded to a report about a 25-year-old woman in distress while hiking on the Hot Springs Trail. Medics determined that...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Family Suffers Serious Burn Injuries in ‘Horrific’ Accident While Camping
Central Coast residents are rallying around a Lompoc family, including a high school agriculture teacher, after several members were seriously burned in a freak accident during a camping trip. "While camping on Thanksgiving with family and friends, an outdoor heating device erupted, spraying hot fuel on Gretchen, Graham, their 16-year-old...
Santa Barbara Independent
Slippery Rock Water Not Filling Montecito Swimming Pools
Rumors sometimes lead to news stories and sometimes not. In the case of Slippery Rock Ranch — TV mogul Dick Wolf’s property in the Goleta foothills — the gossip was that Montecito residents were filling their swimming pools with water from the ranch’s aquifers. While a publicist with the ranch stated last week that Slippery Rock was not selling water or filling Montecito swimming pools, the Goleta Water District confirmed that they quietly settled a long-simmering water dispute with the Law & Order creator in the sum of $10 million.
Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving
Restaurants on the Central Coast made it to the Michelin Star List Guide for best places to eat -- including two restaurants in Solvang. The post Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coastal View
Brass Bird Coffee has Carpinteria buzzing
New locale, Brass Bird Coffee, has Carpinterians buzzing. Al Weil calls it the “perfect way to start your day in Carpinteria (with) great coffee, lattes and breakfast choices,” while Pecos Pryor is enamored by the outdoor seating, which comes equipped with “both a fire pit and a water feature!”
NBC Los Angeles
Season's Bleatings: Find Farm-Style Christmas Fun in Moorpark
Animals are so central to so many of our holiday observances, with hard-working reindeer, wintry bears, playful pups, Christmas cats, country sheep, and city mice adding an adorable aspect to oft-told tales. But connecting with critters isn't always at the top of our hustle-and-bustle schedule when Thanksgiving wraps and the...
Santa Barbara Junior High Principal returns to campus following racial slur incident
Santa Barbara Junior High School Principal Daniel Dupont returned to his position after a brief leave of absence following an incident where Dupont was documented using a racial slur. The post Santa Barbara Junior High Principal returns to campus following racial slur incident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
‘Rincon Point’ Book Reveals the Rich and Forgotten History of the Iconic Beach
The 2022 book "Rincon Point" co-written by Vincent Burns and Stephen Bates explores the expansive history of the 30 acres of land near Carpinteria that make up one of the most iconic surf spots in California. Burns, a publishing consultant and historian, teamed up with Bates, a journalism professor and...
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
livemusicblog.com
Skull & Roses Announces 2023 Lineup
The lineup for next year’s Skull & Roses festival in Ventura, CA has been announced!. Returning to the Ventura County Fairgrounds the weekend of April 19-23, 2023, next year’s fest will feature Phil Lesh & Friends, Dark Star Orchestra and Oteil & Friends as the headliners. They’ll be joined by Leftover Salmon, Melvin Seals & JGB, Grateful Shred, Circles Around the Sun and much more.
Red flag warning issued in Southern California due to high winds, brush fire danger
LOS ANGELES — Residents in Southern California have more than heavy traffic to contend with this Thanksgiving. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties on Thursday that lasts until Friday morning, indicating critical fire weather conditions. Wind gusts could...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Lamborghini Driver Turns Highway 154 into His Personal Speedway
It’s that time of the year when our thoughts turn to gratitude, and we at Noozhawk are enormously grateful for your loyal readership and support for our mission. Whether you’ve been with us from the start 15 years ago or just discovered us last week, thank you. Our...
