Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Related
Body of missing hiker found days after disappearance in New Hampshire mountains
The body of Emily Sotelo, a 19-year-old woman who went missing while on a hike in New Hampshire, has been found. Sotelo was last seen on Sunday morning, when she was dropped off at a campground in Fraconia, N.H. Sotelo said that she had plans to hike three mountains in the area, according to the state's fish and game law enforcement division. On Sunday evening, the division said that Sotelo was "overdue" and asked the public for help finding Sotelo.
The 2nd Tallest Mountain in Maine Might Not Be What You’d Expect
I'm going to go out on a limb and assume the majority of those reading already know what the tallest mountain in Maine is. Of course, it's the legendary Mount Katahdin, standing at 5,269 feet. In fact, it actually has the two tallest peaks if you count its spur, Hamlin Peak.
New Hampshire Man Facing Charges for Shooting Turkey From Car Window
A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly shot a turkey from his car window. The man, from Cheshire County, New Hampshire, supposedly used a 9mm handgun to shoot the turkey from his car. Conservation officers from New Hampshire Fish and Game received a call from a concerned citizen about the incident.
Italian rescuers search for missing in island landslide
MILAN (AP) — Rescuers dug through mud for a second day Sunday in the search for people lost in an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia. One body was recovered on Saturday and about a dozen people, including children, were reported missing in the port town of Casamicciola, feared buried under mud and debris that firefighters said was six meters (20 feet) deep in some places. Small bulldozers were being used to clear debris, and Italian media said digging was continuing by hand in some places and that teams of divers had been brought in. “We are continuing the search with our hearts broken, because among the missing are also minors,” Giacomo Pascale, the mayor of the neighboring town of Lacco Ameno, told RAI state TV. The massive landslide before dawn on Saturday was triggered by exceptional rainfall, and sent a mass of mud and debris hurtling down a mountainside toward the port of Casamicciola, collapsing buildings and sweeping vehicles into the sea. By Sunday, 164 people were left homeless by the events.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Vermont
Vermont is the only New England state that doesn’t touch the Atlantic Ocean. This northerly, forested land borders Canada in the north and has fewer than 700,000 inhabitants. The only state with fewer people is Wyoming. A popular destination for leaf “peepers” in the fall, Vermont is home to miles of woods filled with white-tail deer, black bear, turkey, and more. For outdoor enthusiasts, there are plenty of activities to choose from, including skiing, hiking, and camping. But, just how high is the highest point in Vermont?
Rescue team endured bitter cold, intense wind to reach stranded, injured hiker
Hours of blowing snow and high wind gusts over rugged terrain proved daunting for one nighttime rescue operation after a woman fell 500 feet off a mountain side in Colorado. Biting wind gusts and slick ice fields in the dark of night posed daunting risks for rescuers trying to reach a woman who was stranded for hours in 5-degree-Fahrenheit weather after she fell 500 feet off a hiking trail on Colorado’s Mount Yale recently. The hiker suffered broken bones, a head injury and frostbite, emergency officials said.
Moose Goes Flying WAY Up In The Air After Getting Hit By Car
Moose crashes are fairly common in many parts of the world. In the United States, they’re most common in places like Alaska, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire, and as well in Canada, and Scandinavian countries like Finland and Sweden. And most people have hit something with their car before,...
Comments / 0