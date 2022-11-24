ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Related
What happened to Troy Aikman? NFL Thanksgiving mainstay a notable absence for 2022 games

The NFL on Thanksgiving is steeped in tradition, but two fixtures won't be around this year: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Aikman has been calling games on Thanksgiving since he joined Fox's lead broadcast team in 2002. Fox alternates between calling the Lions' home game and Cowboys' home game from year-to-year, so Aikman was able to call several of his former team's Thanksgiving games. Fox hosts Giants vs. Cowboys this year.
Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach

When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 12 game

The "Sunday Night Football" meeting between the Eagles and Packers features teams on opposite ends of the spectrum in the NFC. On one hand is Philadelphia, a team that has an NFL-best 9-1 record and is squarely atop the NFC playoff standings. Then there's Green Bay, which is 4-7 through 11 weeks and, as of now, completely out of the standings: The Packers are in third place in the NFC North and, with a 4-7 record, on the outside looking into the playoffs.
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers offered head coach job to former Panthers coach

This story has been updated from a previous version. Nebraska on Saturday announced former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as its next head coach. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal wasn't expected until after after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday (a 24-17 win).
NFL Week 12 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL hosted three games on Thanksgiving, as is tradition at this time of year, but the good news is that the tripleheader won't have too much of a negative impact on the NFL Sunday slate. Why is that? The NFL doesn't have any bye weeks in Week 12. The...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Deebo Samuel, Marquise Brown more pass catchers impacting Week 12 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Heading into Sunday's Week 12 action, fantasy football owners are checking for the latest injury updates for several standout pass-catchers (Ja'Marr Chase, Deebo Samuel, Marquise Brown, Allen Robinson, and Tyler Higbee) whose availability could affect last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions at wide receiver and tight end. Below, we'll give...
Giants owner wants player input on playing surface at MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium, the home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, is slated to get a new playing surface following the 2022 season. It was initially planned to be another artificial, synthetic surface, but Giants owner John Mara said this weekend that he is going to speak with his players and get their input on what the new surface should be.

