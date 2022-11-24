Read full article on original website
Christian Pulisic injury update: USA star leaves Iran clash after goal-mouth collision
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic left the Americans' critical World Cup group stage clash with Iran at halftime after he suffered an abdominal injury while scoring late in the first half and was transported to a hospital for further examination. The USA talisman suffered the injury in...
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Group C has not at all unfolded as the world expected it to. Saudi Arabia were somewhat sent back to earth when a 2-0 loss to Poland followed their shock victory over Argentina. However, a win against Mexico would guarantee their group stage escape, their first in 28 years. Mexico's...
Brazil vs. Switzerland final score, result: Late Casemiro goal takes South Americans into World Cup last 16
A late Casemiro goal took Brazil into the last 16 of World Cup 2022 as the resistance of a dogged Switzerland side finally cracked late on in the second round of Group G games. Deprived of Neymar by injury, Brazil struggled to find a way through a typically disciplined Switzerland...
Why Tim Weah goal vs. Iran was disallowed: How semi-automated offside VAR cost USA
In Tuesday's crucial USA vs. Iran World Cup match, Timothy Weah thought he had given the Americans a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Unfortunately for him — and the USMNT — it was disallowed after being ruled offside. It was an extremely tight call, but based on the...
USA vs Iran live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group B match as Christian Pulisic puts the USA in front
It's a winner-take-all match in Group B as the USA face Iran with a knockout-round berth on the line. Iran can advance with a win or draw to its first knockout stage in history, while the USA need a win at all costs to go through for the first time since 2014.
Iran vs USA World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Iran and USA wrap up their Group B campaigns with a crucial showdown in Al Thumama on November 29 as they both fight for a knockout-stage spot. The U.S. sealed an impressive 0-0 draw against group leaders England last time out with Iran snatching a dramatic late 2-0 win over Wales.
Qatar's World Cup flop: The Maroon finish with worst record for a host nation in FIFA history
Qatar had been preparing for the 2022 World Cup, their World Cup, for more than 12 years since they won the hosting rights. Not only had they invested in physical infrastructure, but they also spent heavily in creating new academies and pathways to create a team ready to compete on the world stage.
USA vs Iran free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable
It's now or never for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite earning a very respectable draw against the mighty Three Lions of England last time out, the USMNT must beat Iran on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. Anything less than a victory will mean elimination from the tournament.
When is England vs Senegal at World Cup? Date, time, early odds and history for Round of 16 match
England will face an unfamiliar test in the World Cup Round of 16 after being paired with African champions Senegal. The Three Lions topped Group B — ahead of rivals Wales, USA and Iran — with Gareth Southgate's side unbeaten in their opening three games in Qatar. Aliou...
How to watch Croatia vs Belgium in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams, for 2022 World Cup Group F game
Belgium face serious pressure to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, as they wrap up Group F with arguably their toughest test against rivals Croatia. Roberto Martinez's side slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Morocco in their last game, and the Red Devils — the No. 2-ranked side in the world heading into the Qatar tournament — are in danger of being dumped out, if they fail to beat the 2018 runners-up.
What time is Argentina vs Poland? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Argentina face a must-win game against Poland on Wednesday as World Cup Group C comes to a close with all to play for. Poland go into the game sitting top of Group C with four points, while Argentina and Saudi Arabia are tied on three points each. Failure to beat...
Argentina World Cup scenarios Group C: How Lionel Messi's team can qualify for 2022 Round of 16
Argentina's win over Mexico in their second World Cup match reignited hopes of Lionel Messi finally getting his hands on his first World Cup trophy as he plays in the tournament for the final time. But the consequences of the opening day shock defeat to Saudi Arabia are still being...
Clint Dempsey baffled by Gregg Berhalter's substitutions as USMNT held off Iran to advance in World Cup
The United States Men's National Team survived a late flurry to defeat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday and clinch a spot in the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It was a cagey affair, one that was decided by a brave Christian Pulisic effort in the 39th minute. The...
President Joe Biden reacts to USA's crucial World Cup victory over Iran
United States President Joe Biden has celebrated the team's win over Iran that has clinched a place in the knockout stages in Qatar. President Biden announced the USMNT's victory over Iran at World Cup 2022 to a crowd in Michigan. The president was pumped to see the Stars and Stripes...
USA vs Iran final score, result: USMNT hang on, advance to knockouts as Pulisic scores winner but is injured
It was tense, it was nervy, and it was gut-wrenching at times for U.S. fans, but the United States advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win match. Needing simply a victory to advance, Christian Pulisic delivered the biggest moment of...
How the Wallabies can 'upset a few people' at next year's RWC
Australian rugby great Phil Waugh believes the Wallabies can “upset a few people” at next year’s World Cup in France, despite their “disappointing loss record for the year.”. The Wallabies moved up from eighth to sixth in World Rugby’s official rankings after their win over Wales...
Why Josh McGuire's move to Warrington kept him up at night
After committing his future to the Warrington Wolves, Josh McGuire was plagued by plenty of sleepless nights shortly after the ink had dried on his two-year contract. The former Australia and Queensland representative found himself helplessly watching on from afar as the club flirted with relegation from the Super League, only to survive by the skin of their teeth as Toulouse Olympique went down instead.
'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team
Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
