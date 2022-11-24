ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA vs Iran free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable

It's now or never for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite earning a very respectable draw against the mighty Three Lions of England last time out, the USMNT must beat Iran on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. Anything less than a victory will mean elimination from the tournament.
How to watch Croatia vs Belgium in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams, for 2022 World Cup Group F game

Belgium face serious pressure to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, as they wrap up Group F with arguably their toughest test against rivals Croatia. Roberto Martinez's side slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Morocco in their last game, and the Red Devils — the No. 2-ranked side in the world heading into the Qatar tournament — are in danger of being dumped out, if they fail to beat the 2018 runners-up.
How the Wallabies can 'upset a few people' at next year's RWC

Australian rugby great Phil Waugh believes the Wallabies can “upset a few people” at next year’s World Cup in France, despite their “disappointing loss record for the year.”. The Wallabies moved up from eighth to sixth in World Rugby’s official rankings after their win over Wales...
Why Josh McGuire's move to Warrington kept him up at night

After committing his future to the Warrington Wolves, Josh McGuire was plagued by plenty of sleepless nights shortly after the ink had dried on his two-year contract. The former Australia and Queensland representative found himself helplessly watching on from afar as the club flirted with relegation from the Super League, only to survive by the skin of their teeth as Toulouse Olympique went down instead.
'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team

Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.

