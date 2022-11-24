Belgium face serious pressure to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, as they wrap up Group F with arguably their toughest test against rivals Croatia. Roberto Martinez's side slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Morocco in their last game, and the Red Devils — the No. 2-ranked side in the world heading into the Qatar tournament — are in danger of being dumped out, if they fail to beat the 2018 runners-up.

1 HOUR AGO