FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Sporting News
Why NFL fans at Ford Field had trouble seeing Bebe Rexha's strange Thanksgiving halftime show during Lions vs. Bills
The NFL's Thanksgiving halftime shows are always under intense scrutiny, and Bebe Rexha's at the Lions vs. Bills game was no different. Rexha — a pop singer known for her 2013 hit "The Monster" — put together a rather interesting halftime show for her performance in Detroit. However,...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Detroit Lions Alex Anzalone’s Wife, Lindsey Cooper
Alex Anzalone is a middle linebacker for the Detroit Lions. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He receives the constant love and support of his other half. Alex Anzalone’s wife, Lindsey Cooper, has her own connection to the NFL. The Florida ex-soccer star is the steadying force in the footballer’s life, encouraging him to pursue his passions. Get to know more about this diva in this Lindsey Cooper wiki.
Insulting stat about Detroit Lions goes viral
Anyone who’s a Detroit Lions fan can tell you that it has not been easy cheering for the team over the last few decades. But one stat about the team that went viral on Thanksgiving is particularly insulting. The Lions lost at home to the Buffalo Bills 28-25 in...
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously
It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
Look: ESPN Playoff Predictor Thinks Ohio State, Michigan Will Make Playoff
Michigan and Ohio State will square off this Saturday in a game that should have major College Football Playoff implications. However, the latest "Allstate Playoff Predictor" from ESPN makes it seem like this weekend's game won't really affect Michigan and Ohio State's chances of getting in. Ohio State currently has...
Michigan high school football finals: The unsung hero of Warren De La Salle's D-2 triumph
Warren De La Salle senior linebacker James McDonald proved to be an unsung hero all season for the back-to-back Division 2 state champs, who capped a 13-1 season Friday with a convincing 52-13 win over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. McDonald finished the game with a team-high four tackles, including...
Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Michigan After Blowout Win
As much as it may pain Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, to give Michigan their props, he was ready to eat a slice of humble pie after his alma mater was trounced by the Wolverines. Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit congratulated Michigan on their win. He praised head coach Jim...
Sporting News
Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing vs. Michigan? Latest news on Ohio State WR's status for rivalry game
Heading into the 2022 college football season, the talk of the Ohio State offense was the connection between future first-round NFL draft picks C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Stroud, a 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist, was coming off a season in which he completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 4,435...
Sporting News
The reason why Fox Sports' Gus Johnson always calls Ohio State 'world famous'
Fox Sports covers plenty of Ohio State football games during the year, and when they do, it's often Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call. Johnson has become known for his emphatic calls on the broadcasts, often being considered one of the best at providing the energy on play-by-play.
Look: New Weather Update For Ohio State vs. Michigan On Saturday
One of college football's greatest rivalries will feature two of the top three teams in America this Saturday. In their annual matchup dubbed "The Game," No. 2 Ohio State will host No. 3 Michigan this weekend in a clash likely to decide the Big Ten's representative in the College Football ...
Look: Lee Corso Tossing Michigan Helmet Going Viral
There was never really any doubt that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso would pick Ohio State to beat Michigan in The Game today. But that didn't stop the college football icon from having some fun with the crowd over it. Early in the broadcast, Corso started playing up the crowd...
FOX announcers left viewers in dark before halftime of Michigan-Ohio State game
FOX’s announcers for Saturday’s huge Michigan-Ohio State game did a poor job keeping viewers informed amid some confusing situations before halftime. Michigan and Ohio State traded punts a few times before halftime. The Wolverines got the ball back with just over a minute left in the second quarter and had a 3rd-and-2 at their 41. J.J. McCarthy scrambled for a first down and got his team near field goal range with around 9 seconds left. Next thing you knew, 17 seconds were left on the clock, and Michigan was back at their 41 for 3rd-and-2.
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN
For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
Sporting News
Alabama's Nick Saban jokes about scratched face after Iron Bowl win over Auburn: 'You oughta see the other guy'
Alabama's Iron Bowl victory over Auburn on Saturday didn't come without a cost: Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban suffered a facial wound. Saban suffered a scratch on his left cheek that bled throughout the second quarter and second half of the Crimson Tide's 49-27 triumph. CBS reporter Jenny Dell said that Saban suffered the scratch after being hit in the face by a player's shoulder pads:
Sporting News
Michigan vs. Ohio State final score, results: Dominant second half lifts Wolverines past Buckeyes in 'The Game'
'The Game' always delivers, and Saturday's edition was no different. Michigan fell behind early in Columbus and responded for the program's most monumental win since last year's victory over the Buckeyes. No. 3 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 to move to 12-0 and earn a spot in the Big Ten championship game next week.
Sporting News
College football rankings: Projecting 2022 Playoff picture and where Ohio State, Alabama fit
Neither Alabama nor Ohio State participates in the conference championship weekend for the first time since 2011. That doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide or Buckeyes won’t be a part of the final conversation. South Carolina opened that door just a bit with a 31-30 victory against Clemson, which effectively knocked those Tigers out of the playoff hunt for the second straight season. Texas A&M upset LSU 38-23 ahead of the SEC championship, which effectively knocked out those Tigers even if they beat Georgia.
Outsider.com
Green Bay Packers Legend Revealed as ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker at Ohio State
The 2022 NCAA football season is winding down, along with College GameDay, but the morning show is still cranking out... The post Green Bay Packers Legend Revealed as ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker at Ohio State appeared first on Outsider.
