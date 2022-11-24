ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Meet Detroit Lions Alex Anzalone’s Wife, Lindsey Cooper

Alex Anzalone is a middle linebacker for the Detroit Lions. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He receives the constant love and support of his other half. Alex Anzalone’s wife, Lindsey Cooper, has her own connection to the NFL. The Florida ex-soccer star is the steadying force in the footballer’s life, encouraging him to pursue his passions. Get to know more about this diva in this Lindsey Cooper wiki.
WolverineDigest

Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously

It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Tossing Michigan Helmet Going Viral

There was never really any doubt that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso would pick Ohio State to beat Michigan in The Game today. But that didn't stop the college football icon from having some fun with the crowd over it. Early in the broadcast, Corso started playing up the crowd...
Larry Brown Sports

FOX announcers left viewers in dark before halftime of Michigan-Ohio State game

FOX’s announcers for Saturday’s huge Michigan-Ohio State game did a poor job keeping viewers informed amid some confusing situations before halftime. Michigan and Ohio State traded punts a few times before halftime. The Wolverines got the ball back with just over a minute left in the second quarter and had a 3rd-and-2 at their 41. J.J. McCarthy scrambled for a first down and got his team near field goal range with around 9 seconds left. Next thing you knew, 17 seconds were left on the clock, and Michigan was back at their 41 for 3rd-and-2.
Sporting News

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN

For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
Sporting News

Alabama's Nick Saban jokes about scratched face after Iron Bowl win over Auburn: 'You oughta see the other guy'

Alabama's Iron Bowl victory over Auburn on Saturday didn't come without a cost: Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban suffered a facial wound. Saban suffered a scratch on his left cheek that bled throughout the second quarter and second half of the Crimson Tide's 49-27 triumph. CBS reporter Jenny Dell said that Saban suffered the scratch after being hit in the face by a player's shoulder pads:
Sporting News

College football rankings: Projecting 2022 Playoff picture and where Ohio State, Alabama fit

Neither Alabama nor Ohio State participates in the conference championship weekend for the first time since 2011. That doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide or Buckeyes won’t be a part of the final conversation. South Carolina opened that door just a bit with a 31-30 victory against Clemson, which effectively knocked those Tigers out of the playoff hunt for the second straight season. Texas A&M upset LSU 38-23 ahead of the SEC championship, which effectively knocked out those Tigers even if they beat Georgia.
