Yuma, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lake Havasu High School football team will have a game with Yuma Catholic High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Mohave Daily News
'Kicks for Kids' aims for 1,000 pairs of shoes
BULLHEAD CITY — The Kicks For Kids shoe drive is hoping for it’s best year yet — with a goal of 1,000 pairs for shoes. Kicks For Kids is an annual donation drive that provides new shoes to the Tri-State’s homeless student population. Last year, the...
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Nov. 25-27
Head to Lake Havasu City’s Bunker Bar for a festival, catch a Kenny & Dolly tribute or Sara Evans concert in Laughlin, shop for homemade goods at the Holiday Market in Bullhead City and bid on a Christmas Tree at the Aquarius or Edgewater. • The Bunker Bar invites...
Mohave Daily News
MVDN urges readers to help
BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Valley Daily News once again is a sponsor and dropoff spot for the annual Firefighters Holiday Toy Drive. And once again, the Daily News is partnering with the publication’s readers, advertisers and employees to make Christmas a little brighter for hundreds of area children. It marks MVDN's 21st year as a toy drive sponsor.
Mohave Daily News
Proposition's failure to impact fire districts
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Fire Chief Patrick Moore said he was disappointed that Arizona voters rejected a sales tax measure that would help fund fire districts across the state. He also said he was unsure how much the narrow defeat will hurt the nearly 150 districts that have...
Mohave Daily News
Winter Wonderland on tap Dec. 10
BULLHEAD CITY — The 2022 Bullhead City Winter Festival, dubbed the Winter Wonderland, will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse. The festival has long been the unofficial start to the holiday season in Bullhead City. “We’re putting on a...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bridges linking BHC, Laughlin remain unnamed￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter is frustrated that he can’t generate interest in naming two bridges that will link Bullhead City in Arizona with Laughlin on the Nevada side of the Colorado River. Many have long called the first bridge funded by town founder Don Laughlin “The Laughlin Bridge”, but Cotter said the structure bears only a number and has never been formally named by the government.
Mohave Daily News
Lizzy's remains a popular Thanksgiving option
BULLHEAD CITY — Dan Zacha is a full-time RVer and part-time Bullhead City resident. The retiree also is a big fan of Lizzy's Kitchen and the local restaurant's annual Thanksgiving dinner. "I think it's great," Zacha said between bites Thursday. "They feed a lot of people who can't feed...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Visionary LHC hosts grand opening￼
Visionary LHC owner, Elisa Wiggins joined family, friends, artists and Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors to cut the ribbon for its Grand Opening! Located at 2100 McCulloch Blvd. N., Visionary LHC is a Fine Art Gallery with live artists creating onsite. Visionary also offers Art Classes & Open Mic for Poetry/Crystal shop, Meditation Yoga, Sound Baths, event rental, Life Coach and Hypnotherapy. Attendees of the ceremony included Lucky Atkinson (not pictured), Peggy Reder, Martine Moore, Ronald Wiggins, Stephanie Francis, Bailey McVicker, Lorrie Nichols, Stephanie Schwingel, Annariquel Gahr, Miranda Banales, Joey Banales, Elisa Wiggins – Owner, Theresa Wiggins, Dave Bradley, Diane Bradley, Stephanie Santoro, Monica Campbell and Tom Otereo.
SignalsAZ
Lake Havasu City Hires Next Police Chief
Lake Havasu City is pleased to announce the selection of Troy Stirling as the City’s next Police Chief. Lake Havasu City Police Captain Stirling succeeds Chief Dan Doyle, who is retiring on Friday, December 16, after a 16-year stellar career with the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Lake Havasu...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Free household hazardous waste event￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Republic Services will be hosting a Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste event on Saturday, December 10, from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will take place at Fire Station Two, located at 2065 N Kiowa Blvd. Please access Fire Station Two by utilizing College Dr., signs will be posted in the vicinity to assist residents with drop off. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of hazardous items from your home.
thestandardnewspaper.online
19th annual free community dinner￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The entire community is cordially invited to attend the 19th Annual Free Community Dinner on Friday, December 9, at the Aquatic/Community Center. The team is offering two different serving times again: Early Bird serving at 4 p.m., (doors open at 3:30) and the second serving at 6 p.m., (doors open at 5:45). Both servings are first come, first serve, up to 500 people per seating.
z1077fm.com
Pursuit Through Morongo Basin Related to Riverside Homicide, Needles officer-involved shooting
The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a high visibility pursuit passing through the Morongo Basin on Friday evening (November 25) was related to a lethal force encounter in Needles that left one suspect dead at the scene. Eyewitness accounts reported that a large number of marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles drove along Highway 62, with reports coming in that the vehicles were heading eastbound through the Hi-Desert, from Morongo Valley through Wonder Valley and then beyond. This law enforcement presence in the Morongo Basin was related to the triple homicide case out of Riverside. A female occupant of the vehicle is safe. This story is ongoing, and Z107.7 will update as we learn more.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman man killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is investigating a fatality resulting from a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Police Chief Rusty Cooper identified the victim as Nathaniel Phillips, 40, Kingman. The 3300 block of Andy Devine Avenue was closed for about two hours following the November 22 incident at about 6:30 p.m....
thestandardnewspaper.online
Troy Stirling is next LHC Police Chief￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City is pleased to announce the selection of Troy Stirling as the City’s next Police Chief. Lake Havasu City Police Captain Stirling succeeds Chief Dan Doyle, who is retiring on Friday, December 16, after a 16-year stellar career with the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort to Host 11th Annual ‘Feed-A-Family’ Charitable Initiative￼
LAUGHLIN, NEV. – Aquarius Casino Resort, located at 1900 S. Casino Dr., and Edgewater Casino Resort, located at 2020 S. Casino Dr., will host the 11th annual “Feed-A-Family” charitable initiative in support of local families, beginning now through Sunday, Dec. 25. The annual “Feed-A-Family” program provides boxes...
thestandardnewspaper.online
We should not keep farms from expanding￼
Rebuttal to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the City of Kingman and those that support the illegal Hualapai Basin Irrigation Non-Expansion area. Let me remind you that State Statutes, Codes and Regulations are not Law but color of Law. Only congress can pass...
