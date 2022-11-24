ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Chargers, Cardinals hope for better days ahead

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRur4_0jMFCx1200

Not quite the team they thought they would be by the time late November rolled around, the Los Angeles Chargers finally can see a favorable schedule ahead, and it might not be too late.

A promising run of games will begin Sunday on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, who are hopeful to have quarterback Kyler Murray back on the field, although they were not exactly playing well before his hamstring injury.

The Chargers no longer have health concerns regarding their quarterback after Justin Herbert worked his way through fractured rib cartilage earlier in the season. Also promising was the return last week of wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has missed seven games this year due to a hamstring ailment.

Impacted by a number of early injuries to key players, the Chargers continue to wait on the return of defensive end Joey Bosa from a groin injury.

Upcoming games against the Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders could give the Chargers the opportunity to get healthy in the standings. After those road contests, the Chargers play host to a pair of first-place teams, the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

The Chargers close out the season against the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos. The Dolphins and Titans are the only teams remaining on the Chargers’ schedule with more than four wins.

With Allen’s return, Herbert guided the Chargers to a late lead last Sunday only to see the Kansas City Chiefs score the winning touchdown with 31 seconds remaining and take a 30-27 decision. That came one week after Los Angeles fell 22-16 to the host San Francisco 49ers.

“Our focus is going to be on Arizona,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “We played two really tough games in a row in primetime against two really quality teams, and they’ve been great games. I feel like our level (of play) has been high. I think we know exactly where we stand right now, in terms of the context of the NFL landscape.”

Herbert threw for 280 yards with two TDs and an interception against the Chiefs. Allen had five catches for 94 yards while Joshua Palmer made eight receptions for 106 yards and two scores. Austin Ekeler had 83 yards rushing to provide a boost for an anemic ground game that ranks third from the bottom in the NFL at 87.9 yards per contest.

“He’s doing everything that he can to be out there,” Herbert said about Allen. “He’s a competitor.”

Now comes a date with the Cardinals, whose defense rates among the bottom third of NFL teams at 245.4 yards passing allowed per game. On offense, Arizona is middle of the pack with 223 yards in the air per game.

The Cardinals had 247 yards passing in a 38-10 loss to the 49ers on Monday night at Mexico City, but Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley combined to throw two interceptions while taking three sacks.

Murray, who led the Cardinals to a 3-6 mark before his injury, was on track to start this week, according to coach Kliff Kingsbury. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

“He looked good (Wednesday), so I’m feeling good about the chances,” Kingsbury said. “I think if we didn’t let him, we’d have a fistfight in my office at this point, so I feel like he’s definitely trending in the right direction.”

While Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (knee) is expected to miss the remainder of the season, wide receivers Greg Dortch (thumb) and Rondale Moore (groin) were out of practice on Wednesday.

After making one catch last week, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) also missed practice.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona State interim coach Shaun Aguano now left to ponder his coaching future

Shaun Aguano sat on a folding chair behind a card table in a cramped room in the bowels of Arizona Stadium, addressing the media as is customary after a game. The magnitude of the 38-35 loss to rival Arizona in the annual battle for the Territorial Cup had already hit him. So was the fact that this was likely his last game as head coach of the Arizona State football team.
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Cardinals WR Greg Dortch Unlikely to Play vs. Chargers, per Report

The Arizona Cardinals welcome back Marquise Brown when the Los Angeles Chargers arrive to State Farm Stadium, but their receiving corps has taken losses throughout the week. Rondale Moore was previously ruled out after playing just two snaps and injuring his groin in last week's loss against the 49ers. Greg...
Yardbarker

Cardinals: D.J. Humphries, Byron Murphy Won't Play vs. Chargers

When the Arizona Cardinals take the field on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, they'll do so without two strong starters. When speaking with reporters on Friday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that neither LT D.J. Humphries or CB Byron Murphy would play vs. Los Angeles. Both have missed the last two games with a back injury.
Yardbarker

Cardinals Enter Week 12 as Slim Betting Underdogs to Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals are slim underdogs to the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their Week 12 meeting. SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals at just +1.5 point underdogs at State Farm Stadium, arriving close to "pick em" status. Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread thus far, as only the Titans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

ASU alum Kenny Dillingham to lead school as youngest Power 5 head coach

Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach, with an official announcement anticipated to come no later than Sunday, two people familiar with the development told Sun Devil Source. Dillingham, 32, would become...
TEMPE, AZ
NBC Sports

NFL Playoff Picture: How loss to Vikings impacts Patriots in AFC race

The New England Patriots easily could have won their Thanksgiving Day game against the Minnesota Vikings, but too many penalties and self-inflicted mistakes cost Bill Belichick's team in a 33-26 loss Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. The loss is a tough one for the Patriots, who, as a result,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

87K+
Followers
66K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy