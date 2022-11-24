Read full article on original website
Hardship and hope: Winter, missile storms show Kyiv's mettle
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The play finishes. The actors take their bows. Then they let loose with wartime patriotic zeal. “Glory to Ukraine!” they shout. “Glory to the heroes!” the audience yells back, leaping to its feet. The actors aren't done. More yells follow, X-rated...
Western sanctions catch up with Russia's wartime economy
When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched last month a new council for coordinating supplies for the Russian army, he seemed to recognize the scale of the economic problems facing the country, and his sense of urgency was palpable. “We have to be faster in deciding questions connected to supplying the...
Kidnappings, violence, looting continue in Ethiopia's Tigray despite truce, witnesses say
Eyewitnesses and aid workers say allies of Ethiopia's military are looting property and carrying out mass detentions in the beleaguered Tigray region.
USA change Iran flag to remove Islamic republic emblem before World Cup clash
The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' soccer match.
