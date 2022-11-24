Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico
Struggling to break down Mexico’s 5-3-2 low block for 63 minutes, it was Lionel Messi that broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a strike from outside the box for Argentina. Ángel Di Maria cut back to his left foot to deliver the pass to Messi from the...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
NBC Sports
USMNT-England Group B Showdown Ends in Quiet 0-0 Draw
After all the build-up hype, the United States men’s national team and England played to a quiet 0-0 draw in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B showdown on Friday. England’s first key chance came early on in the ninth minute when some first-touch football between Keiran Trippier, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side led to a Saka low cross into the box that found Harry Kane, but Walker Zimmerman made a key intervention on Kane’s shot to force a corner.
BBC
Wales v Australia: Head coach Wayne Pivac accepts 'a lot at stake' against Wallabies
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says he knows the importance of the final autumn international against Australia with...
World Cup Ratings: France Scores Again For TF1
France’s 2-1 victory in the World Cup group stage over Denmark on Saturday evening drew an average 11.6 million viewers to TF1 from the 5PM hour local time. This is second best audience score of the year for all programs and across all channels in the Hexagon. Upon entering the tournament last week, Les Bleus set a record for viewership in 2022, and since June 2021. Viewing figures peaked on TF1 at 14.6 million for the France/Denmark face-off on Saturday with a 63% share, which is significantly higher than Tuesday’s 48.1% share when France beat Australia. For the first time since providing...
NBC Sports
Goal of the World Cup? Brazil's Richarlison Breaks Out Insane Scissor Kick Vs. Serbia
We may have an early favorite for best goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On Day 5 of the Qatar-hosted tournament, Brazil forward Richarlison had a moment of individual brilliance in a 2-0 victory over Serbia. In the 73rd minute at Lusail Stadium, Vinicius Jr. fed the ball to...
Ghana readies for South Korea after opening World Cup loss
Ghana coach Otto Addo has been impressed with Son Heung-min ever since he coached the South Korea forward at the youth level
Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap
Shafeeq Saqafi paid $3 for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when he sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doha to watch Lionel Messi's side salvage their World Cup. Many, like Saqafi, wear Argentina shirts.
NBC Sports
How to Watch Qatar vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway. So far, we’ve seen an upset in the Group A standings following Qatar’s debut battle against Ecuador. In the opening match of the tournament, Ecuador soared to a 2-0 victory over the host nation, and this match against Senegal is the first time Qatar will be returning to the pitch since.
NBC Sports
What is the Greatest Individual Team in World Cup History?
It’s time for 32 nations from around the world to strut their stuff in the FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial competition is almost underway and we are about to see some of the world’s greatest players and teams compete for the Jules Rimet Trophy. Since the inaugural World...
NBC Sports
What are the group stage tiebreaker rules at the 2022 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup is already well underway and through the first matches of the group stage, the tournament has been marked by unpredictability and upsets, including Saudi Arabia toppling Argentina and Japan edging out Germany thanks to a late comeback. While one loss doesn’t necessarily mean these pre-tournament contenders won’t make it to the knockout rounds, it does make the path significantly harder. Read on to see the World Cup tiebreakers that may come into play in determining which teams advance to the next round and continue on the path to soccer’s greatest glory.
NBC Sports
World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?
Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar after the first round of games for all 32 teams at the tournament. Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.
NBC Sports
Belgium vs Morocco: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Belgium will look to get back to their best and make it two wins from two in the group stage but Morocco will make it extremely tough for Kevin de Bruyne and Co. Roberto Martinez saw his side totally dominated by Canada in their Group F opener but they took their one big chance and won the game, largely thanks to poor finishing from Canada and Thibaut Courtois saving a penalty kick. The No. 2 ranked team in the world has to improve. Fast.
BBC
How Senegal bounce back to beat host Qatar 3-1 for World Cup
Senegal become di first African team to win a game for dis World Cup afta dem beat di host kontri Qatar 3-1 for dia group A match. Both teams bin come out fighting but Qatar fit exit di competition soon. Di Middle East side bin battle valiantly but dem go...
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from their national flag. The decision by the U.S. Soccer Federation adds yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one which organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It also comes as the U.S. faces Iran in a decisive World Cup match, which was already freighted by the decades of enmity between the two countries and the nationwide protests now challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country’s World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across the...
NBC Sports
Mikaela Shiffrin rolls into Killington World Cup on fire, fueled by a decision to stay put
Maybe your most recent memory of Mikaela Shiffrin is February’s Olympics, where she failed to finish her three best events and had a top individual result of ninth place. Maybe your most recent memory is her rebound last March, winning the World Cup Finals downhill and a fourth overall season title.
NBC Sports
What is Stoppage Time?
Soccer is full of quirky rules and traditions. Among those is stoppage time — the sport’s alternative to timeouts and stopped clocks — and the chance to settle the score before heading into overtime or penalty kicks. Stoppage time has played a big role in Qatar, with...
BBC
South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has 'positive' discussions with World Rugby
Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says. Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials. He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director...
