World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico
Struggling to break down Mexico’s 5-3-2 low block for 63 minutes, it was Lionel Messi that broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a strike from outside the box for Argentina. Ángel Di Maria cut back to his left foot to deliver the pass to Messi from the...
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
Why Spain's 7-0 Win Made Gary Neville Look Silly
Neville has history when it comes to 7-0 thrashings.
Ghana readies for South Korea after opening World Cup loss
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ghana coach Otto Addo has been impressed with Son Heung-min ever since he coached the South Korean forward at the youth level. The two will be reunited on Monday when Ghana meets South Korea in a World Cup Group H match at Qatar’s Education City Stadium.
USMNT-England Group B Showdown Ends in Quiet 0-0 Draw
After all the build-up hype, the United States men’s national team and England played to a quiet 0-0 draw in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B showdown on Friday. England’s first key chance came early on in the ninth minute when some first-touch football between Keiran Trippier, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side led to a Saka low cross into the box that found Harry Kane, but Walker Zimmerman made a key intervention on Kane’s shot to force a corner.
Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap
Shafeeq Saqafi paid $3 for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when he sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doha to watch Lionel Messi's side salvage their World Cup. Many, like Saqafi, wear Argentina shirts.
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 26
Six days down on the 2022 FIFA World Cup journey and the adrenaline is pumping. Day 6 began with two wins and a draw. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 while Qatar was the first country eliminated from the tournament after losing 3-1 to Senegal. Later on, the Netherlands and Ecuador ended their matchup in a draw.
How to Watch Qatar vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway. So far, we’ve seen an upset in the Group A standings following Qatar’s debut battle against Ecuador. In the opening match of the tournament, Ecuador soared to a 2-0 victory over the host nation, and this match against Senegal is the first time Qatar will be returning to the pitch since.
What is the Greatest Individual Team in World Cup History?
It’s time for 32 nations from around the world to strut their stuff in the FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial competition is almost underway and we are about to see some of the world’s greatest players and teams compete for the Jules Rimet Trophy. Since the inaugural World...
Goal of the World Cup? Brazil's Richarlison Breaks Out Insane Scissor Kick Vs. Serbia
We may have an early favorite for best goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On Day 5 of the Qatar-hosted tournament, Brazil forward Richarlison had a moment of individual brilliance in a 2-0 victory over Serbia. In the 73rd minute at Lusail Stadium, Vinicius Jr. fed the ball to...
What are the group stage tiebreaker rules at the 2022 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup is already well underway and through the first matches of the group stage, the tournament has been marked by unpredictability and upsets, including Saudi Arabia toppling Argentina and Japan edging out Germany thanks to a late comeback. While one loss doesn’t necessarily mean these pre-tournament contenders won’t make it to the knockout rounds, it does make the path significantly harder. Read on to see the World Cup tiebreakers that may come into play in determining which teams advance to the next round and continue on the path to soccer’s greatest glory.
Cost of living: Non-league Ilkeston Town to offer free entry during crisis
Non-league side Ilkeston Town will let fans through the turnstiles for free on Saturday "to give them something back" during the cost of living crisis. Ilkeston's offer for their game against Kings Langley comes despite the club - like many lower tier sides - dealing with price hikes themselves. Robins...
Five Things to Know About Neymar
Only the biggest stars in the world are known simply by one name. The Brazilian winger, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is one of the top soccer players in the world. The 30-year-old Neymar is among the sport’s most prolific goal scorers, having tallied over 400 career goals since making his professional debut in 2009.
England 13-27 South Africa: Eddie Jones says defeat was 'entirely my fault'
Eddie Jones said England's defeat by South Africa was "entirely my fault" but believes they can have a "really good go" at next year's World Cup. The hosts were beaten 27-13 at Twickenham as the world champions dominated the set-piece. Head coach Jones apologised for the performance but said his...
What is Stoppage Time?
Soccer is full of quirky rules and traditions. Among those is stoppage time — the sport’s alternative to timeouts and stopped clocks — and the chance to settle the score before heading into overtime or penalty kicks. Stoppage time has played a big role in Qatar, with...
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
USMNT Starting XI: Why Isn’t Gio Reyna Starting
The U.S. men’s national team forward was once again left out of the team’s starting XI ahead of its game against England.
Report: Hakim Ziyech Is Close To Joining AC Milan On Loan
Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is reportedly close to joining AC Milan on loan.
Knighton rules out another bid
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Michael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. If...
