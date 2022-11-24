Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico
Struggling to break down Mexico’s 5-3-2 low block for 63 minutes, it was Lionel Messi that broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a strike from outside the box for Argentina. Ángel Di Maria cut back to his left foot to deliver the pass to Messi from the...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
Ghana readies for South Korea after opening World Cup loss
Ghana coach Otto Addo has been impressed with Son Heung-min ever since he coached the South Korea forward at the youth level
World Cup Ratings: France Scores Again For TF1
France’s 2-1 victory in the World Cup group stage over Denmark on Saturday evening drew an average 11.6 million viewers to TF1 from the 5PM hour local time. This is second best audience score of the year for all programs and across all channels in the Hexagon. Upon entering the tournament last week, Les Bleus set a record for viewership in 2022, and since June 2021. Viewing figures peaked on TF1 at 14.6 million for the France/Denmark face-off on Saturday with a 63% share, which is significantly higher than Tuesday’s 48.1% share when France beat Australia. For the first time since providing...
NBC Sports
How to Watch Ecuador vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A Match
Ecuador and the Netherlands both began the 2022 FIFA World Cup exactly how they wanted. But only one can be perfect through two games, as the two will face off in their next match. The two nations placed in Group A each scored 2-0 victories in their opening matches, Ecuador...
Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap
Shafeeq Saqafi paid $3 for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when he sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doha to watch Lionel Messi's side salvage their World Cup. Many, like Saqafi, wear Argentina shirts.
NBC Sports
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 26
Six days down on the 2022 FIFA World Cup journey and the adrenaline is pumping. Day 6 began with two wins and a draw. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 while Qatar was the first country eliminated from the tournament after losing 3-1 to Senegal. Later on, the Netherlands and Ecuador ended their matchup in a draw.
NBC Sports
USMNT-England Group B Showdown Ends in Quiet 0-0 Draw
After all the build-up hype, the United States men’s national team and England played to a quiet 0-0 draw in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B showdown on Friday. England’s first key chance came early on in the ninth minute when some first-touch football between Keiran Trippier, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side led to a Saka low cross into the box that found Harry Kane, but Walker Zimmerman made a key intervention on Kane’s shot to force a corner.
NBC Sports
How to Watch Qatar vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway. So far, we’ve seen an upset in the Group A standings following Qatar’s debut battle against Ecuador. In the opening match of the tournament, Ecuador soared to a 2-0 victory over the host nation, and this match against Senegal is the first time Qatar will be returning to the pitch since.
NBC Sports
What is the Greatest Individual Team in World Cup History?
It’s time for 32 nations from around the world to strut their stuff in the FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial competition is almost underway and we are about to see some of the world’s greatest players and teams compete for the Jules Rimet Trophy. Since the inaugural World...
NBC Sports
What is Stoppage Time?
Soccer is full of quirky rules and traditions. Among those is stoppage time — the sport’s alternative to timeouts and stopped clocks — and the chance to settle the score before heading into overtime or penalty kicks. Stoppage time has played a big role in Qatar, with...
NBC Sports
Five Things to Know About Neymar
Only the biggest stars in the world are known simply by one name. The Brazilian winger, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is one of the top soccer players in the world. The 30-year-old Neymar is among the sport’s most prolific goal scorers, having tallied over 400 career goals since making his professional debut in 2009.
NBC Sports
What are the group stage tiebreaker rules at the 2022 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup is already well underway and through the first matches of the group stage, the tournament has been marked by unpredictability and upsets, including Saudi Arabia toppling Argentina and Japan edging out Germany thanks to a late comeback. While one loss doesn’t necessarily mean these pre-tournament contenders won’t make it to the knockout rounds, it does make the path significantly harder. Read on to see the World Cup tiebreakers that may come into play in determining which teams advance to the next round and continue on the path to soccer’s greatest glory.
NBC Sports
Neymar Injures Right Ankle During Brazil's World Cup Win
Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle. “We put ice on it while he was on the...
NBC Sports
World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?
Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar after the first round of games for all 32 teams at the tournament. Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.
BBC
World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar
A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
