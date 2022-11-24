ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico

Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports

Cameroon vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Cameroon and Serbia clash in Group G as both aim to get off and running at the World Cup after losing their opening game. Cameroon were dangerous for large spells against Switzerland but lost 1-0 and Rigobert Song’s side need to be better in the final third. On the counter attack they were excellent against the Swiss but they have to take their chances.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
The Independent

‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
NBC Sports

Tunisia vs Australia, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Tunisia vs Australia: It’ll be a must-win for both the Eagles of Carthage and the Socceroos when they meet at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday. With France (3 points – 1st place) and Denmark (1 point – 3rd) also existing in Group D, it was always going to be an uphill battle for either Tunisia (1 point – 2nd) or Australia (0 points – 4th) to reach the knockout rounds, and all paths to the round of 16 require three points from the crossroads fixture in game no. 2.
The Independent

What channel is France vs Denmark on? How to watch on TV and online

France meet Denmark in a World Cup clash in Group D.The defending champions got off to a winning start despite falling behind against Australia, eventually running out as 4-1 winners.Denmark were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Tunisia and the Euro 2020 semi-finalists will need to improve if they are to progress.Follow France vs Denmark LIVEDenmark beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign but Les Bleus looked to be in form as Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe starred in the win over Australia.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick...
NBC Sports

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
Sporting News

How to watch Belgium vs Morocco in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match

Belgium made a sluggish start to the World Cup and Roberto Martinez will want to see a much sharper showing against Morocco in their second Group F encounter. Underdogs Canada dominated the first half but the Red Devils were bailed out by Michy Batshuayi's finish, handing Belgium a chance to stamp their authority on the pool and potentially advance to the knockouts with victory against the North Africans on Sunday.

