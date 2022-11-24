Read full article on original website
Watch: Lionel Messi Stunning Goal For Argentina v Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022
Lionel Messi has produced a moment of magic to give Argentina the lead against Mexico in the World Cup, watch the goal here.
Brazil’s Richarlison Scores Sensational World Cup Goal on Scissor Kick
The Brazilian striker had an electrifying performance in his country’s opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Against Ghana Disallowed By MLS Referee Ismail Elfath
Portugal legend Ronaldo was forced to wait for his record-breaking World Cup goal after Mr Elfath punished him for an apparent foul on Alexander Djiku.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings
Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group that could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite. Even after laboring to beat electric Canada in the opener, Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F.
FOX Sports
Argentina vs. Mexico Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, they faced off against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico met Argentina’s speed of play from the jump and did a solid job at containing their attacks and shots on goal. In the 45th minute, Mexico’s Alexis Vega fired off a wicked free kick and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez made a spectacular diving save to hold the leveled score. Lionel Messi got going in the second half as he scored in the 64th minute. Then Enzo Fernández scored in the 87th to give Argentina a 2-0 victory.
CNBC
Qatar World Cup bans English soccer fans from dressing as medieval Crusaders
When the United States' national men's team faces England at the Qatar World Cup later on Friday, one thing will be missing: medieval knights. Soccer's governing body FIFA has told English soccer fans to ditch imitation chain mail, shields and swords or miss the game, according to the Times of London.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings
Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
Manchester United star Antony will miss Brazil's next World Cup game versus Switzerland.
NBC Sports
How to Watch Qatar vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway. So far, we’ve seen an upset in the Group A standings following Qatar’s debut battle against Ecuador. In the opening match of the tournament, Ecuador soared to a 2-0 victory over the host nation, and this match against Senegal is the first time Qatar will be returning to the pitch since.
NBC Sports
USMNT-England Group B Showdown Ends in Quiet 0-0 Draw
After all the build-up hype, the United States men’s national team and England played to a quiet 0-0 draw in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B showdown on Friday. England’s first key chance came early on in the ninth minute when some first-touch football between Keiran Trippier, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side led to a Saka low cross into the box that found Harry Kane, but Walker Zimmerman made a key intervention on Kane’s shot to force a corner.
Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap
Shafeeq Saqafi paid $3 for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when he sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doha to watch Lionel Messi's side salvage their World Cup. Many, like Saqafi, wear Argentina shirts.
Why Spain's 7-0 Win Made Gary Neville Look Silly
Neville has history when it comes to 7-0 thrashings.
Portugal vs Ghana prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Portugal face Ghana in Group H of the Qatar World Cup, as both nations get their campaigns under way.This generation of Portugal players will be desperate to do themselves justice, their talented squad having bowed out in the last 16 of the most recent World Cup and having exited last summer’s Euros in the group stage.LIVE! Follow Portugal vs Ghana with our live blogIn fact, Portugal have only twice reached the semi-finals in their history at the world championship, a record one would expect to be better – especially in recent years, under captain Cristiano Ronaldo. They do not...
Watch: Joao Felix Goal For Portugal v Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022
Joao Felix has given Portugal their second lead of the game as his goal puts them 2-1 up v Ghana. Watch his goal here.
Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil's World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle. “We put ice on it while he was on the bench and then in physiotherapy,” Lasmar said. “There is no test scheduled for now but we will schedule it if needed. He will be under observation. We will know more tomorrow.” Brazil coach Tite said he was “confident that Neymar will continue playing at the World Cup,” but Lasmar said it was too early to comment on the extent of the injury.
NBC Sports
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 26
Six days down on the 2022 FIFA World Cup journey and the adrenaline is pumping. Day 6 began with two wins and a draw. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 while Qatar was the first country eliminated from the tournament after losing 3-1 to Senegal. Later on, the Netherlands and Ecuador ended their matchup in a draw.
NBC Sports
Switzerland's Breel Embolo Doesn't Celebrate After Goal Against Cameroon
Switzerland’s World Cup opener against Cameroon was full of personal ties for Breel Embolo, and he made an impact early in the second half. The 25-year-old forward was born in Cameroon but took the field at Al Janoub Stadium wearing red for Switzerland. In the 48th minute, he proceeded to break a scoreless tie, but he refused to do any emphatic celebration against his native country.
NBC Sports
What is the Greatest Individual Team in World Cup History?
It’s time for 32 nations from around the world to strut their stuff in the FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial competition is almost underway and we are about to see some of the world’s greatest players and teams compete for the Jules Rimet Trophy. Since the inaugural World...
