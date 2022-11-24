ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonnie Irwin explains why he kept cancer diagnosis secret for so long in emotional interview

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Jonnie Irwin says he kept his cancer diagnosis secret for so long because “people treat you differently” when you have the illness .

The former A Place in the Sun presenter opened up about his battle during an emotional interview on Good Morning Britain .

“Professionally, I didn’t want to lose work. But also, socially and emotionally, people treat you differently,” Irwin said.

“And people start making decisions for you... If I withheld that information, I found I could live a normal life right up until a year ago.”

