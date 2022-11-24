Jonnie Irwin explains why he kept cancer diagnosis secret for so long in emotional interview
Jonnie Irwin says he kept his cancer diagnosis secret for so long because “people treat you differently” when you have the illness .
The former A Place in the Sun presenter opened up about his battle during an emotional interview on Good Morning Britain .
“Professionally, I didn’t want to lose work. But also, socially and emotionally, people treat you differently,” Irwin said.
“And people start making decisions for you... If I withheld that information, I found I could live a normal life right up until a year ago.”
