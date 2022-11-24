Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Gizmodo
After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object
The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
Scientists reveal the world’s heaviest flying birds’ secret to healing in a rare discovery
One of the species of plants consumed by bustards is employed as a painkiller, sedative, and immunological stimulant in conventional medicine.
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft aces close moon flyby in crucial engine burn
Orion zoomed just 80 miles (130 kilometers) above the lunar surface Monday (Nov. 21) at 7:44 a.m. ET. and completed an engine burn needed to continue its historic mission.
Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars
Before landing the first humans on Mars, NASA wants to return to the lunar surface and establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The lessons learned from the beginning of the Artemis program could impact when and how humans explore Mars.
Medieval shipwreck discovered in Norway during hunt for WWII ammunitions
What could be one of Norway's oldest shipwrecks has been found on the bottom of a lake near Oslo, during an effort to locate the tons of unexploded ammunition dumped there since World War II.
CNET
NASA Mars Rover Inspects 'Tantalizing' Rock for Clues to Ancient Life
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Perseverance rover is determined to tease out Mars' secrets, especially when it comes to seeking evidence of ancient microbial life. The wheeled explorer is investigating a spot called Yori Pass in a long-gone river delta region of the Jezero Crater. The crater is believed to have been flooded with water early in Mars history and the delta may have once carried the molecules required for life. The rover found some rocks there that have excited scientists back on Earth.
NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire
NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillionImage by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay. NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Extreme gravity on Mars is tearing apart its moon and causing it to go into a death spiral
Artist conception of stars spiraling close to each otherCredit: Tod Strohmayer (GSFC), CXC, NASA - Illustration: Dana Berry (CXC); Public Domain Image. The planet Mars has two moons called Phobos and Deimos.
NASA confirms massive meteoroid behind huge Mars crater, earthquake
Scientists at NASA have determined that a large meteoroid strike was the cause of a magnitude 4 earthquake on Mars.
scitechdaily.com
Mars’ Interior: Deep Planetary Scan Confirms Martian Core
A new method to scan the deep interior of planets in our solar system to confirm whether they have a core at the heart of their existence has been developed by seismologists from the Australian National University (ANU). Functioning in a similar way to an ultrasound scan using sound waves...
Phys.org
Orion spacecraft makes closest moon approach on Artemis I mission
The Artemis I mission brought Orion on its closest approach to the moon while blasting out on its way to an orbit that will take it farther from the Earth than any previous human-rated spacecraft. Orion entered the moon's gravitational influence on Sunday and used that power along with a...
CNET
NASA Heat Shield That Could Land Humans on Mars Goes for Wild Test Ride
NASA is a long way from shipping humans to the surface of Mars, but it's busy preparing for that momentous day. On Thursday, the space agency conducted a flight test of a new inflatable heat shield design that could become a key component of a human landing system for the red planet.
Nasa’s Moon spacecraft Orion shares astonishing images of the lunar surface
Nasa’s Orion spacecraft has shared astonishing images as it floats through space on its most testing trial yet.Earlier this month, Nasa successfully sent the spacecraft to the Moon as part of its Artemis programme. That was a major test of both the capsule and the rocket that carried it, before they are used to transport humans.If the test proves successful, then the capsule will eventually carry humans to the Moon – and potentially further into the solar system, on missions to Mars, Nasa hopes.But first it must make it around the Moon and back, demonstrating Nasa’s claims that Orion is...
Phys.org
Astronomers observe intra-group light—the elusive glow between distant galaxies
An international team of astronomers have turned a new technique onto a group of galaxies and the faint light between them—known as 'intra-group light'—to characterize the stars that dwell there. Lead author of the study published in MNRAS, Dr. Cristina Martínez-Lombilla from the School of Physics at UNSW...
Lebanon-Express
NASA's Perseverance Rover finds ingredients for life on Mars
Vice reports that the NASA Perseverance rover's search for signs of life on Mars may have uncovered details about habitable conditions that once existed on the Red Planet.
NASA: “In this decade we will certainly have people living on the Moon ”
Human habitat on the moon.(NASA) “In this decade we will certainly have people living on the moon with habitats and rovers” stated Howard Hu, Orion Program manager, who sat down with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, on Sunday to discuss Artemis I mission and aspirations for the Orion Program and the future of space exploration.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Artemis I – Flight Day 10: Orion Spacecraft Enters Distant Retrograde Orbit
At NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Flight Controllers in the White Flight Control Room successfully performed a burn to insert Orion into a distant retrograde orbit. They fired the orbital maneuvering system engine at 4:52 p.m. CST for 1 minute and 28 seconds, propelling the spacecraft at 363 feet per second.
