Gizmodo

Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit

The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
FLORIDA STATE
After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object

The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
Outsider.com

Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon

With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
CNET

NASA Mars Rover Inspects 'Tantalizing' Rock for Clues to Ancient Life

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Perseverance rover is determined to tease out Mars' secrets, especially when it comes to seeking evidence of ancient microbial life. The wheeled explorer is investigating a spot called Yori Pass in a long-gone river delta region of the Jezero Crater. The crater is believed to have been flooded with water early in Mars history and the delta may have once carried the molecules required for life. The rover found some rocks there that have excited scientists back on Earth.
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire

NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillionImage by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay. NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
scitechdaily.com

Mars’ Interior: Deep Planetary Scan Confirms Martian Core

A new method to scan the deep interior of planets in our solar system to confirm whether they have a core at the heart of their existence has been developed by seismologists from the Australian National University (ANU). Functioning in a similar way to an ultrasound scan using sound waves...
Phys.org

Orion spacecraft makes closest moon approach on Artemis I mission

The Artemis I mission brought Orion on its closest approach to the moon while blasting out on its way to an orbit that will take it farther from the Earth than any previous human-rated spacecraft. Orion entered the moon's gravitational influence on Sunday and used that power along with a...
The Independent

Nasa’s Moon spacecraft Orion shares astonishing images of the lunar surface

Nasa’s Orion spacecraft has shared astonishing images as it floats through space on its most testing trial yet.Earlier this month, Nasa successfully sent the spacecraft to the Moon as part of its Artemis programme. That was a major test of both the capsule and the rocket that carried it, before they are used to transport humans.If the test proves successful, then the capsule will eventually carry humans to the Moon – and potentially further into the solar system, on missions to Mars, Nasa hopes.But first it must make it around the Moon and back, demonstrating Nasa’s claims that Orion is...
Phys.org

Astronomers observe intra-group light—the elusive glow between distant galaxies

An international team of astronomers have turned a new technique onto a group of galaxies and the faint light between them—known as 'intra-group light'—to characterize the stars that dwell there. Lead author of the study published in MNRAS, Dr. Cristina Martínez-Lombilla from the School of Physics at UNSW...

