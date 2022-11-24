Read full article on original website
Florida hospitals weren’t ready for Hurricane Ian. Some fear the next big storm.
Despite being under evacuation orders and in the path of the catastrophic storm, five hospitals remained open and removed only a handful of patients before the Category 4 hurricane made landfall.
WINKNEWS.com
Brian Rist; helping the community through his business and philanthropy
The owner of Storm Smart has built an empire providing materials to keep your home safe in hurricanes. Now Brian Rist is looking at how he makes long-term impacts in our community through philanthropy. WINK News sat down with the businessman who’s sharing his wealth and knowledge. Any Friday...
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily report: 20,000 units headed to three counties in the region
A tug of war is playing out in the Southwest Florida multifamily market. On one side is the harsh reality of Hurricane Ian and rising interest rates. Both, according to a new report from California-based commercial real estate services firm Lee & Associates, have led to multiple deals either being delayed or outright failing over the past three months. “Overall transaction volume for multifamily has decreased over 60% from (the) prior quarter,” the Lee & Associates report found, “as cap rates adjust to the new leverage environment.”
Shrimpers explain difficult process with boat removal
During a fundraiser for shrimpers at the Torch Bar & Grill, owner of Trico Shrimp company explained the "long process" to rebuilding.
Experts want more bacteria warning signs at Collier County beaches
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — This photo, showing red rashes on the hands of children, comes from the Collier County Waterkeeper, who received it from a concerned parent after their children developed the rash from digging in the sand of Tigertail Beach on Marco Island. On the Friday after Thanksgiving,...
floridavacationers.com
30 Best Restaurants in Bonita Springs FL You Must Try
Looking for the best restaurants in Bonita Springs FL?. This beach town located on the west coast of Florida boasts beautiful beaches staring out to the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled between Fort Myers and Naples, Bonita Springs is a lovely town home to the ‘Second Best Beach in America’ and several wonderful restaurant selections to enjoy.
usf.edu
Collier, Lee still haven't used their RUSH funds allocated to help those Ian left homeless
Collier County agencies for the homeless are criticizing local governments for what they say is a delay in releasing federal funds to help those who lost their homes in Hurricane Ian. Around $1 million for homeless people waits for local government approval. Hurricane Ian swept Southwest Florida nearly two months...
10NEWS
Scientists say Hurricane Ian runoff is feeding red tide blooms
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf...
WINKNEWS.com
How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?
Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty
3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Exceptional Estates in Naples Florida with Commanding Southern Views of The Bay is Back on The Market for $28.5 Million
950 Admiralty Parade East Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 950 Admiralty Parade East, Naples, Florida is a custom estate on one and a half lots in the coveted Port Royal neighborhood encompassing a handsome downstairs study, 3 car garage plus the ability for lifts, separate guest casita over the garage and private elevator. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 950 Admiralty Parade East, please contact Michael G Lawler (Phone: 239-261-3939) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, some events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida
In the late 1800s, a senator from Louisville, General John S. Williams, was searching for paradise. Alongside the owner of the Louisville Courier-Journal, Walter Haldeman, he chartered a boat and sailed down the coast looking for a place to start a new city. They came across miles of pristine beaches, and just beyond the beaches, they discovered a bay. Paradise had been found.
Residents want boat abandoned in Cape Coral neighborhood removed
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A random boat popped up along a Cape Coral street and hasn’t moved since it was dropped off. The beat-up pontoon boat sits roadside along SW 5th Street near SW 29th Place. That’s right across from Bud Lawrence’s home, who said it showed up about a week ago.
capecoralbreeze.com
SBA extends deadline to Jan. 12 for Florida businesses and residents to apply for Physical Disaster Loans for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today it will extend its deadline to Jan. 12 to give Florida businesses and residents more time to apply for federal disaster loans for physical damages that occurred from Sept. 23 through Nov. 4 due to Hurricane Ian. The disaster...
Marconews.com
A dance with Mother Nature: Hideaway dredging project balances human, natural aims
The Tigertail/Sand Dollar habitat was already in trouble – and then Hurricane Ian blew through. Now a roughly $4 million project is underway to restore the health of the system and water flow – but the work is under the gun to be completed before the beginning of nesting season for sea turtles and birds on May 1.
Florida Weekly
Home sales underway for Terreno, DiVosta’s newest lifestyle community in Naples
Pre-sales are underway for Terreno, DiVosta’s new single-family home community in Naples featuring an elevated, vacation-everyday lifestyle, and homesites with golf course, water and nature preserve views. DiVosta is also offering limited-time pre-sales savings toward design center selections and financing. Prospective buyers can schedule a VIP appointment by calling 239-345-1704 or stopping by Terreno’s pre-sale location at 9252 Cormorant Drive in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Water safety at Collier County beaches
More Collier County beaches are opening, including the North Gulf Shore access point and the Vanderbilt Beach Access Point at numbers two, four, and six. Despite this, the water is still not safe to swim in. While the shores and streets around Vanderbilt Beach look a lot better than they...
wuwf.org
FEMA extends deadline for Hurricane Ian assistance
FEMA announced this week that the agency is extending the deadline for survivors of Hurricane Ian to apply for federal assistance. The new deadline to submit an application is Jan. 12, 2023. According to FEMA this extension comes at the request of the State of Florida. Residents of the following...
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
