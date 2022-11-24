Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU faces backlash from fans and media as Texas A&M upset dashes Playoff hopes
Brian Kelly and LSU saw their College Football Playoff hopes go up in smoke at Kyle Field on Saturday night as Texas A&M delivered its biggest win of the season. The Aggies prevailed 38-23 to finish the season 5-7. LSU fell to 9-3 with the SEC Championship Game on deck next week in Atlanta against Georgia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chaos in College Station: Fans roast Texas A&M fans for storming field following win over LSU
There are wins that necessitate storming the field. Tennessee beating Alabama to snap a long win streak comes to mind. Texas A&M beating No. 5 LSU to finish with a 5-7 record does not. But Aggie fans did it anyway, eliciting some pretty crazy reactions from social media. And not...
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: Sa’Mya Jones, Ranked Top 5 in the 2024 Extra Elite 100, Reveals Why LSU Was the School That Won Her Heart
You know it’s going to be a very Happy Holidays for Sa’Mya Jones, the outstanding athlete ranked in the Top 5 of the latest 2024 Extra Elite 100 as she now knows what she wants for Christmas (and will likely get): pretty much anything LSU Tigers related!. During...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Texas A&M
While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
NOLA.com
LSU, Texas A&M and others are about to have a big issue to deal with: free agency
The day after details emerged about Mark Stoops’ contract extension with Kentucky, the coach held his weekly show. As callers asked about a range of topics Monday night, they congratulated Stoops on his new deal. Stoops’ annual salary had increased to $8.6 million per year plus incentives through the...
NOLA.com
LSU football rooting guide: Which teams should Tigers fans root for in Week 13?
LSU has exceeded expectations — and then some — during Brian Kelly's first season. The Tigers (9-2) are already penciled in to play Georgia for the SEC Championship on Dec. 3 in Atlanta and sit at No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Thus, their sights...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
KBTX.com
Aggie football leaning on experienced players for LSU matchup
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s no bowl game on the table this Thanksgiving for A&M. With only four wins, many are ready for the season to end and to get back to the drawing board. However, the Aggie’s have a few things to be thankful for as a hot...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
NOLA.com
Arch Manning's high school career ends as U-High puts clamps on Newman offense
University High of Baton Rouge put the clamps on Arch Manning and the Newman offense as the eighth-seeded Cubs won 49-13 in a select Division III state quarterfinal Friday at Newman’s Michael Lupin Field. Manning played his final high school game as he completed 8 of 21 for 96...
theadvocate.com
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action
The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
postsouth.com
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
WAFB.com
Car goes into water along I-12
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
theadvocate.com
Early voting opens Saturday for Dec. 10 election; here's the Baton Rouge-area ballot
Early voting begins Saturday for the 2022 Louisiana general election, including runoffs for races not decided in the Nov. 8 primary. Regular voting will occur Saturday, Dec. 10. The ballot includes three statewide ballot issues and a regional runoff for a Public Service Commission seat. All parishes in the Baton...
brproud.com
Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
1 shot to death, 2 hurt in Baton Rouge Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office […]
Hands Down the Best Chicken Nuggets in Lafayette
The Popeye's chicken nuggets, 8 out of every 10 people in Acadiana had no idea the fast food chain served them.
