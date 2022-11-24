ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Gilead, OH

All-Marion Star Coach of the Year: Mount Gilead's Mike Reid turns it around

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15hxNz_0jMF6xpj00

All-Marion Star Football Coach of the Year

Name: Mike Reid.

School: Mount Gilead.

Record: 6-5 overall, 4-3 in Knox Morrow Athletic Conference.

Accolades: KMAC Coach of the Year, Division VI Central District Coach of the Year.

Notes: Mount Gilead enjoyed its first winning season since 2004 ... The Indians advanced to the playoffs for the first time in school history ... Reid was an assistant coach at Ridgedale and Highland for 35 years before taking over the head coaching duties at Mount Gilead in 2021 ... He was the fourth coach in four seasons for the Indians when he took over the program, so he has lent stability to the football team ... The 2020 season was wrecked by multiple COVID-19 outbreaks within the program and limited the Indians to just four games as they did not participate in the postseason even though it was open to everyone in the state ... He is a 1984 graduate of Mount Gilead where he played for the legendary Paul "Bear" Bremigan early in his career ... He later coached under Bremigan at Ridgedale so he and the program have gone full-circle.

Coachspeak: "I take it very seriously coaching kids in general," Reid said. "I’ve been doing it for a while now. You can trace this all the way back to Bear. I had a couple of life lessons, griping and complaining about how kids weren’t getting the job done. He made it quite clear that a lot of times when the kids aren’t doing what you want them to do it’s actually our fault as coaches. He made me painfully aware that every one of our kids have value.

"I remember being how proud I was to go to those games. Bear’s teams seemed to win all the time back in the '70s when I was a kid. To play there and have some success under Coach Bremigan for the short time I got to play for him and a couple of good seasons with John Oyster after that, I was lucky.

"When I come across that track on Friday nights and look down that sideline I feel like I can still see Bear down there. I would never compare myself to him, but I just wanted to bring that back. Everything that Bear did for the program, I just wanted to do what I could to bring pride back. It’s a matter of instilling a program.

"To be fair, COVID really wrecked them as well. They got hit hard with COVID. People understand this, but it doesn’t sink in. They lost so many reps by being shutdown that long with COVID. They only played those four games, so they missed five or six weeks where they could have got reps and they did not. They were really far behind. They’re good kids over there and it’s a matter of a coach staying longer than one year and committing to it and knowing it wasn’t going to be easy."

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio high school band members are headed to the Macy’s Parade

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As you settle down to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, three Ohio Valley residents will be especially worth watching. They are members of the Union Local High School Band. These students, two juniors and a senior, are talented, dedicated musicians. They were accepted from a nationwide pool of applicants, […]
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Lowest Point in Ohio

The landscape of Ohio is a vast, rolling plain that stretches from north to south. This rolling plain covers the highest and lowest point in Ohio. In the state’s northern region lies Lake Erie and its plains which are part of The Great Lakes Plains extending into the southern parts of the state. The Allegheny Plateau makes up most of the eastern half. At the same time, the western territory consists mainly of grassland covered by sand, known locally as the Till Plains. Due to its relatively flat topography, Ohio’s diverse landscapes may not seem evident at first glance. Therefore, let us explore this exciting state, emphasizing the discovery of the lowest point in Ohio and other elements.
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Most commonly seen birds in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

What’s the most popular Christmas movie in Ohio?

‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Democratic-affiliated candidates won control over the State Board of Education in Ohio, and […] The post Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio

There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Knox Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon PD warn of scammers

MOUNT VERNON – Local law enforcement officials warn that with the holidays, scammers will increase their efforts to separate Knox County and Mount Vernon residents from their money. A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the Mount Vernon News that criminals generally look for checks and personal...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy